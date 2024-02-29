"I remember Andy Murray was winning Slams, playing finals against Djokovic, Federer, Nadal" - Daniil Medvedev reacts to Brit's latest retirement hint

Daniil Medvedev shared his thoughts on Andy Murray’s latest retirement hint at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Medvedev is currently defending his ATP 500 title in Dubai. The top seed is through to the quarterfinal with victories over Alexander Shevchenko and Lorenzo Sonego. He is set to square off against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for a spot in the semifinal on Thursday, February 29.

Several other well-known names made an appearance at the ongoing event, including 2017 champion Andy Murray. The former World No. 1 defeated Denis Shapovalov to advance to the second round, where he was knocked out by Ugo Humbert in straight sets. This was his sixth loss of the season in eight matches contested.

After the defeat, Murray dropped a discouraging hint about his potential retirement, stating that he is likely not compete past the summer of 2024.

Daniil Medvedev was asked to share his feelings about Andy Murray’s revelation. The fellow former World No. 1 acknowledged the Brit’s “great” character and expressed his admiration.

"My memories… well, first of all, he’s a fun guy and a great guy to be around. So that’s always a great quality in life. Then for sure, he’s an admiration of mine," Medvedev said in his press conference after his second-round victory in Dubai.

He then reminisced about watching the 36-year-old go up against the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic at Majors.

"I remember when I was just going up the rankings, that was the moment he was winning Slams, playing finals and stuff like this against Novak, Roger, and Rafa, so the Big Four," Daniil Medvedev recounted.

Murray has featured in 11 Grand Slam finals so far in his illustrious career and has won three titles. Two of his trophies came against Novak Djokovic at the 2012 US Open and the 2013 Wimbledon Championships. He won his third Major against Milos Raonic at SW19 in 2016.

"It's going to be sad when Andy Murray retires" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev and Andy Murray pictured at the 2023 Qatar Open

Daniil Medvedev has had the privilege of facing Andy Murray thrice so far. The Russian has won all three of their encounters in straight sets.

The duo’s first meeting came in the Round of 16 of the 2019 Brisbane International. They next faced in the Round of 64 of the Miami Open in 2022. Medvedev and Murray’s most recent meeting came in the final of the 2023 Qatar Open.

Medvedev said that it would be “sad” to see Andy Murray draw the curtains on his legendary career. He also praised the Brit’s competitive spirit.

"It’s going to be sad when he retires. But, you know, he’s such a warrior that I think he’s going to try to go very far," the 2021 US Open champion said in the aforementioned press conference.

Daniil Medvedev also added that he is unsure that the Brit would hang up his racquet this year, unless he plans to do so at Wimbledon.

"And even I’m definitely not sure that he’s going to stop this year, unless you know, Wimbledon is a big tournament, unless he decides, ‘I want to do Wimbledon and stop,’ that’s a different story," he said.

"Till he is here, it’s going to be fun. If he’s not here, I’m sure he’s going to find a good spot in his life after tennis," the Russian added.