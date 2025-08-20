"I remember crying in my dad's arms" - Victoria Mboko recalls how humiliating loss to sister Gracia affected their relationship

Victoria Mboko recently recalled a humiliating defeat at the hands of her elder sister Gracia and how it ended up with the siblings not talking for a straight week. The Canadian, 18, is widely regarded as one of the prodigious talents in women's tennis, and she tasted her maiden WTA Tour-level success with a title triumph on home soil at the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal.

Ad

Mboko featured prominently in a recently-released episode of the Served with Andy Roddick podcast, during which she told former ATP No. 1 and 2003 US Open men's singles champion Roddick about a chastening experience from her childhood. The experience involved her being pitted against her elder sister Gracia in a tournament organized by the academy where the siblings honed their tennis-playing skills.

"I remember once our academy tournament director kind of put us against each other first round, because I was an alternate in the tournament and yeah, they let me choose the type of ball and whatever court surface we were able to choose," Mboko said.

Ad

Trending

The newly-crowned National Bank Open women's singles champion went on to lay bare her heartbreak at being defeated 6-0, 6-0 by sister Gracia. According to the 18-year-old, the loss left her in tears in the arms of her father Cyprien, while her conversations with Gracia came to a grinding halt for seven days.

"She annihilated me 6-0, 6-0 and I think that was the most I've ever cried in a day. I just remember crying in my dad's arms for the rest of the day and I think I didn't talk to her for a good week," she added.

Ad

Victoria Mboko to be seeded in US Open 2025 women's singles draw courtesy her National Bank Open heroics

Victoria Mboko poses with the women's singles trophy at the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal (Source: Getty)

As things stand, Victoria Mboko finds herself ranked at a career-high World No. 24 in the WTA Tour's singles rankings. This means the Canadian teenager will be seeded in the 2025 US Open's women's singles main draw.

Ad

In an interview with CBC News following her title-winning campaign in Montreal, Mboko laid bare her expectations going into the year's last Major at Flushing Meadows.

"The US Open, it’s been one of my favorite tournaments ever since I was really little. It is very special for me. For the first time to play the US Open on the circuit and as a seed, that’s pretty crazy. I don’t really have so many expectations for myself because it’s the first time I’m playing and I just want to have as much fun as possible," Victoria Mboko said.

The draw for this year's US Open is slated to be released on Thursday, August 21.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More