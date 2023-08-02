"I remember that feeling of being invincible, Iga Swiatek is there right now" - Bianca Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu has stated that Iga Swiatek is currently in a place where she feels almost invincible.

Swiatek had an incredible 2022 season on the WTA Tour, winning two Grand Slams (French Open and US Open) as well as emerging victorious in four of the six WTA 1000 events she took part in.

The Pole won 37 matches on the trot across all three surfaces, making it the longest winning streak in women's tennis since 1997. Swiatek ended the year-end as the World No. 1 with a season-ending points tally of 11,085 - the second highest in WTA history, only behind Serena Williams' tally in 2013.

Swiatek has carried her scintillating form into 2023, winning three titles to date - including a successful title defense at Roland Garros. She also has runner-up finishes in Dubai and Madrid to her name. Most recently, the 22-year-old triumphed at the Warsaw Open, her home tournament, without dropping a set. It was the 15th title of her young career.

Looking at Swiatek's recent success, Bianca Andreescu insisted that she knows how invincible the three-time Major winner must be feeling at the moment, with the Canadian having experienced the same at one point in her career.

“I do remember that feeling [of being invincible] and I would love to get back there. I know Iga [Swiatek] is there right now. I think she's she won Warsaw today. It's incredible what she's doing and I really want to get to that point,” she said on the latest episode of the No Challenges Remaining podcast.

Andreescu has recently struggled with multiple injuries that have threatened to curtail her promising career. She suffered a torn meniscus in October 2019, had a back injury toward the end of the 2021 season, and most recently suffered two torn ligaments in her left ankle at this year's Miami Open.

The 2019 US Open champion, however, is eager to put together a run of wins and gather pace to return to competing at the highest level once again.

“Yeah [I remember what that winning feeling felt like when I see Iga Swaitek], a hundred percent. It is definitely a good feeling. It just comes with momentum playing matches, you know, being healthy. And that's not really what I have had over the last few years. I'm hoping to at least play three matches in a row that I win and then have that fourth. That's what happened at Miami and then freaking got injured, just bad luck,” she stated.

Andreescu was most recently in action at the Citi Open, where she lost to Marta Kostyuk in the opening round. The match, however, was marred by an unsavory incident involving a heckling fan.

Iga Swiatek becomes the first player since Serena Williams to play 100 tour-level matches as World No. 1

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Iga Swiatek moved to the top of the WTA rankings on April 4 last year after Ashleigh Barty announced her surprise retirement from tennis.

Since then, Swiatek has comfortably maintained her position on top. The only time her ranking came under pressure was at the French Open from Aryna Sabalenka. The Pole most recently won the 15th title of her career when she triumphed at the Warsaw Open.

With the win, she also became the first player since Serena Williams to play 100 tour-level matches as the reigning World No. 1. Since topping the WTA rankings, Swiatek has 87 wins to her name, with a mere 13 defeats. Her 87 percent win record is the same as Williams registered between 2013 to 2015 as the No. 1 player on the tour.