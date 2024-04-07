Rafael Nadal has made an honest admission about the physical and mental hurdles standing in the way of his comeback to the tour.

Nadal's return to the tour suffered yet another delay, as he recently announced his withdrawal from the Monte-Carlo Masters. The Spaniard disclosed that despite all his efforts, his body simply "wouldn't allow him to compete," forcing him to forgo competing at the Masters 1000 event, where he is an 11-time champion.

Despite his withdrawal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion kept up his practice sessions on clay, keeping hopes alive for his participation at the French Open. He recently made a public appearance as well, cheering on his hometown club RCD Mallorca during their Copa del Rey final against Athletic Club.

Speaking to Movistar while at the game, Rafael Nadal reaffirmed that his body's limitations were preventing him from competing. He also shared that, while he was satisfied in his personal life, his career was marred by difficulties.

"My body won't let me, it's getting difficult for me. It's been a difficult year and a half, I'm trying every day. I have things to solve and the reality is that at the moment I'm not being able to put myself in a position to compete, it's hard," he said.

"On a personal level everything is good, on a professional level it is difficult, and you also have to weigh the bad moments and those that you would never have imagined experiencing," he added.

While not ruling out the possibility of making a comeback at the Barcelona Open or Madrid Open later this month, the Spaniard emphasized his current inability to do so due to lingering physical issues.

He admitted to grappling with mental challenges as well, but maintained that his primary obstacles remained physical.

"I don't rule out anything, not even being in Barcelona or Madrid, but at the moment I am not being able to get there due to physical problems," he said.

"Many people have mental problems and I also have them when in my work I can't manage to fight for my goals but no, it's physical, I have abdominal problems since I returned from Australia, we are trying things, we are going day by day," he added.

"Rafael Nadal is still not recovered, especially when it comes to serving" - Spaniard's uncle Toni

Rafael Nadal with his uncle Toni

Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni recently echoed the former World No. 1's remarks about his physical condition not allowing him to compete, disclosing that the Spaniard wasn't fully recovered, as evidenced by his struggles with serving.

"He [Rafael Nadal] is still not recovered… especially when it comes to serving because he has no problem with everything else when he trains," he said.

Toni also backed the 22-time Grand Slam champion's decision to pull out of the Monte-Carlo Masters, suggesting that it wasn't worth participating if he wasn't fully fit.

"Either you're going one hundred percent or it's better not to participate," he added.

Additionally, Nadal's uncle asserted that his nephew would be the "clear favorite" at the 2024 French Open if he managed to recover in time for the claycourt Major.

