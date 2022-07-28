"I said to myself, "Wow, this guy is No. 1 in the world, and yet he knows everything"" - Francisco Cerundolo recalls meeting Novak Djokovic for the first time

In a recent appearance on ESPN Tennis, Francisco Cerundolo recalled his memorable encounter with 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. Cerundolo, who is currently ranked World No. 24, was ranked 135 after his stint in the 2021 Argentina Open final, where he lost to fellow Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

The 23-year-old recalled crossing paths with Novak Djokovic at the Serbia Open soon after, an encounter he has nothing but fond memories of. The Argentine, as grateful to the former World No. 1 now as he was back then, retold how the Serb walked up to him, introduced himself and went on to congratulate him for his run in Buenos Aires.

“I had just made the final here in Buenos Aires and went to Belgrade to play the qualies. Djokovic came to me, to say hello to me. I was ranked 110 or 120, and Djokovic came to me, introduced himself and congratulated me for my Buenos Aires final.”, Cerundolo was quoted as saying.

Cerundolo, who recently clinched his first ATP Title at the Nordea Open in Bastad, also acknowledged that the 35-year-old was up to date with not only his successful run, but also his brother’s.

The 23-year old’s younger brother, Juan Manuel Cerundolo, lifted his first ATP trophy at the 2021 Cordoba Open.

“[He congratulated me] for everything that I had won. He knew everything. At least [he] knows everything, I don’t know about the others. He even asked about my brother, and I said to myself, "Wow! This guy is No. 1 in the world, and yet he knows everything.”, said Cerundolo.

Incidentally, current World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev had a similar story to share after his 2021 Australian Open final loss to the Serb. Medvedev revisited the time in his career when he was ranked below the Top-500 and the Serb approached him and inquired about him as a friend.

“He was asking me questions, talking to me like a friend. I was really surprised and it never changed since I was 600 in the world or No. 4 in the world.”, said the World No. 1.

Novak Djokovic is helping out young Serbian player Hamad Medjedovic

Novak Djokovic is helping fellow serb Hamad Medjedovic with his tennis career

Novak Djokovic’s goodness knows no limits. Recently, a young Serbian tennis player by the name of Hamad Medjedovic made headlines when his father disclosed that the tennis legend was helping his son financially to take him to greater heights.

“Coaches, hotels, plane tickets, physios, trainers, we spent NOTHING. And believe me, we're not talking about small sums.”, said the 19-year-old’s father, Eldin.

The teenager, who trains at the Novak Tennis Center in Belgrade, has seen a great rise in his rankings. He now sees himself at World No. 259 after recently winning the ATP Challenger event in Ludenscheid, Germany.

The youngster’s father further applauded Djokovic’s kindness and efforts, remarking that such gestures are rare in the sport.

"Imagine, the No.1 calls my child to work in pre-season, it's like Messi or Ronaldo telling you 'let's go and play football'. That's rare these days. Thank goodness there's still people who don't just care about the money but about the human side." remarked Eldin Medjedovic.

The World No. 7 himself acknowledged Hamad Medjedovic’s work ethic in a recent interview, saying that he is capable of making a name for himself if he sticks to his current approach to the game.

"Hamad’s work ethic has improved a lot. He has changed his diet, the way he practices and recovers, approach to practice and the game itself. And just like we have been telling him, the results will come if he stays patient, devoted and really wants it," he said.

