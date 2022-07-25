"Thank God there are people for whom money is not everything, but humanity" - Hamad Medjedovic's father on how Novak Djokovic has contributed to growth of the rising tennis star 

Novak Djokovic has become a guide, mentor, friend, and even financial supporter for rising Serbian tennis star Hamad Medjedovic to help provide him with the best resources and make his mark at the highest level in the sport. The youngster is highly regarded as Djokovic's successor to take Serbian tennis forward and his father, Eldin, recently revealed how the Serbian tennis great is helping Hamad reach that level.

Medjedovic has been training at the 21-time Grand Slam champion's Novak Tennis Center for over a year-and-a-half. Earlier this year, the 19-year-old set a goal of entering the top-300 of the ATP rankings by the end of the year. With over five months still to go before the season ends, Medjedovic is already up to No. 259 in the rankings.

Speaking recently to Serbian publication Sportal, Eldin dug deep into the same and revealed a conversation he had with the Serb ahead of the 2021 season.

"We are lucky that we ended up with Novak, thank God," said Eldin Medjedovic. "Novak is really trying hard for Hamad. In all ways: financially, mentally and socially. I remember another conversation with Novak. Then we specifically talked about the steps in Hamad's career. And here, I'll tell you honestly, I pinched myself during that conversation to convince myself that all this was happening," he added.

Eldin continued to say how the seven-time Wimbledon champion came up with ideas and a plan to help Hamad Medjedovic. While his father was quite skeptical about putting those plans into action due to the expensive nature of professional tennis, Djokovic promised to take care of everything. He just wanted Medjedovic to give his best in training.

The Serbian superstar told Eldin that he was happy to go out of his way to help upcoming talents in Serbian tennis and hoped that his act of generosity would motivate the Medjedovic family to do the same for another player in the future.

"Then Novak told me: "Edo, I'm not doing this for money! I have a place to earn money. Simply, my role and my task is to help. What kind of person would I be if I didn't help children who deserve it, who love tennis, still getting results, helped?" I listen to him, and he adds: "You know what we're going to do? Tomorrow, when Hamad succeeds, you'll also take someone whom you'll help!"

"I continued to pinch myself, and then I said to myself: "Hello, stop, take it easy!" That was the first time someone in the sport had said that to me. All this was a pleasant surprise for me," he added.

The Serb kept his promise and helped the Medjedovic family with the many heavy costs that a professional tennis player normally incurs on tour, including fees for coaches, trainers, and physiotherapists.

"During the whole year 2021, we did not pay a dinar for all the coaches, complete trips, hotels, plane tickets, physiotherapists, masseurs, preparations that they went to together. And that's not a small amount of money in the world of tennis," Eldin continued.

Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa Djokovic in practice yesterday, his partner was youngster Hamad Medjedovic. Djokovic in practice yesterday, his partner was youngster Hamad Medjedovic. https://t.co/06AD8vFCCR

Djokovic invited young Medjedovic to accompany him to many training sessions and the 19-year-old's dad further hailed the Serb's humanity.

"Imagine, the best in the world calls my child to go to training together. Imagine that! It would be like Ronaldo or Messi calling you and saying: "Let's play football!" or "Call me if you need anything!" These things seem a bit foreign in today's time, but thank God there are people for whom money is not everything, but humanity," he said.

When Novak Djokovic texted Hamad Medjedovic moments before his 2022 Wimbledon match

Novak Djokovic The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Hamad Medjedovic won an ATP Challenger event in Germany, one of the biggest titles of his young career, on the same day as Novak Djokovic's fourth-round match at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. He already had a lot on his plate at the Grand Slam tournament, but still found time to congratulate Medjedovic on winning the Challenger event shortly before his match at SW19.

"Watch out for that, he is a champion, he plays such an important tournament and he finds time for other things that interest him. He found out that Hamad won the tournament and just before the match he found time to send a message of support. All these things say a lot about Novak Djokovic," Hamad Medjedovic's father expressed.

Medjedovic Sr. also revealed how the 21-time Grand Slam champion made his son feel comfortable during their travels and training sessions together. While Medjedovic was nervous about interacting and playing tennis with the Serbian great, he expressed how friendly their interactions were.

Eldin Medjedovic also stated how former Serbian tennis players Victor Troicki and Ilija Bozoljac, both of whom are coaches at the Novak Tennis Centre, have contributed to Hamad Medjedovic's growth as a player.

The 19-year-old started the season ranked No. 669 in the ATP Rankings but has already jumped 410 places, as things stand. He made his ATP main draw debut at the 2021 Belgrade Open and even played the qualifiers at the Croatia Open in Umag soon after.

