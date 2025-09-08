"I saw no less than 47 machine guns" - Andy Roddick opens up about Donald Trump causing 'strange' scenes & delay during US Open final

Andy Roddick shared his thoughts on the "strange" 2025 US Open final delay caused by President Donald Trump’s attendance. The title clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner began 30 minutes late, with Alcaraz ultimately emerging victorious.

Ad

Like Trump, Roddick was also in attendance at Arthur Ashe Stadium to witness the colossal clash between the ATP Top 2. However, the final was delayed by half an hour, reportedly due to the security concerns related to the President's appearance. Images of huge crowds stranded outside the stadium had also surfaced.

Speaking about the delay in his Quick Served podcast, Roddick, who was at the airport while recording, shared:

"I think we save the general weirdness of the day. I don’t know that I’ve ever been at the US Open when I saw no less than 47 machine guns today, guys. It was strange. I was doing suite visits. It was strange. They delayed a final because of it, I guess," Andy Roddick said (from 1:15).

Ad

Trending

Ad

During the national anthem, when President Trump was shown on the screen, fans erupted in boos. The 79-year-old's attendance had provided several memorable moments.

Eventually, Alcaraz came out on top after showcasing a near-flawless performance. He hit 42 winners to 24 unforced errors while committing zero double faults in the match. Throughout the event, he lost only one set, and that came in the final, where he registered a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win.

Ad

Like Andy Roddick, Martina Navratilova also opened up about Donald Trump causing a delay in the US Open final

Martina Navratilova and Andy Roddick at the International Tennis Hall of Fame Ceremony 2025 - Source: Getty

Unlike Andy Roddick's mild response, Martina Navratilova didn’t pull any punches in calling out the delay to the men's final as "insane." She drew sharp criticism for how fans and players were left stranded in poor weather due to heightened security for President Donald Trump’s entrance.

Ad

"Let’s spare a thought for the thousands of people waiting outside, in the drizzle, it’s been raining and they’ve paid thousands of dollars for these tickets. It’s more than half-empty still," Navratilova said during a Sky Sports broadcast.

Navratilova, who has a long history of speaking out against Trump on social media, added that venues now have roofs, and such delays that disrupt players' schedules should never happen.

Notably, Jannik Sinner told the press after the match that the players were informed about the delay beforehand, and they adjusted their warm-up schedule accordingly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More