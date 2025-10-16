"I saw Novak Djokovic driving it" - Holger Rune opens up about splurging on $284,000-worth luxury sports car despite still learning to drive

Holger Rune recently spoke up about the first car that he bought with his own money. Interestingly, the Dane admitted that his decision-making with regards to the swanky $284,300 purchase (as per Porsche's official website) stemmed from him watching the legendary Novak Djokovic driving the same vehicle.

Ad

Rune, the World No. 11, is currently in Stockholm for this year's edition of the Stockholm Open, an ATP 250 event. Here, the 22-year-old interacted with the media in the buildup to his opening match at the tournament. One of the things the Dane discussed was his recent Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet purchase and how former No. 1 and 24-time Major champion Djokovic played an indirect role in influencing it.

"Recently I bought my first car. I already had a few from winning Munich, but this is the first one I actually bought myself. I saw Novak driving it in Miami this year and thought, ‘Oh wow, this car is amazing.’ It’s a Porsche 911. I said, why not?," Rune said.

Ad

Trending

However, Holger Rune admitted that he is yet to learn how to drive the iconic, high-performance luxury sports car. According to the Dane, he took a few driving lessons but had to temporarily halt his learning due to his on-court commitments in China, where he recently participated in the Shanghai Masters.

"I can’t drive it yet though. I just started learning — had a few lessons but then went to China," the former No. 4 added.

Ad

Holger Rune top seed in Stockholm; set to begin campaign with 2R clash against Marton Fucsovics

Holger Rune at the 2025 Shanghai Masters (Source: Getty)

As the No. 1 seed in the singles draw at the 2025 Stockholm Open, Holger Rune received a first-round bye at the ATP 250 tournament and is slated to begin his campaign against Marton Fucsovics in the second round. The Dane and the Hungarian have played each other just once before; a second-round match at the 2023 Miami Masters that the former won in straight sets.

Ad

Before arriving in Stockholm, Rune featured prominently at the Shanghai Masters, where he reached the quarterfinals before falling to eventual champion Valentin Vacherot. The Dane was the favorite to win on paper against the Monegasque, who at the time was ranked outside the top 200. However, shockingly, it was the latter who prevailed with a 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-4 victory.

During the decisive third set of the quarterfinal clash, Holger Rune's frustrations boiled over as he repeatedly yelled at his mother Aneke and the rest of his team members.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis