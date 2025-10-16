"I saw Novak Djokovic driving it" - Holger Rune opens up about splurging on $284,000-worth luxury sports car despite still learning to drive

Holger Rune recently spoke up about the first car that he bought with his own money. Interestingly, the Dane admitted that his decision-making with regards to the swanky $284,300 purchase (as per Porsche's official website) stemmed from him watching the legendary Novak Djokovic driving the same vehicle.
Rune, the World No. 11, is currently in Stockholm for this year's edition of the Stockholm Open, an ATP 250 event. Here, the 22-year-old interacted with the media in the buildup to his opening match at the tournament. One of the things the Dane discussed was his recent Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet purchase and how former No. 1 and 24-time Major champion Djokovic played an indirect role in influencing it.
"Recently I bought my first car. I already had a few from winning Munich, but this is the first one I actually bought myself. I saw Novak driving it in Miami this year and thought, ‘Oh wow, this car is amazing.’ It’s a Porsche 911. I said, why not?," Rune said.
However, Holger Rune admitted that he is yet to learn how to drive the iconic, high-performance luxury sports car. According to the Dane, he took a few driving lessons but had to temporarily halt his learning due to his on-court commitments in China, where he recently participated in the Shanghai Masters.
"I can’t drive it yet though. I just started learning — had a few lessons but then went to China," the former No. 4 added.
Holger Rune top seed in Stockholm; set to begin campaign with 2R clash against Marton Fucsovics
As the No. 1 seed in the singles draw at the 2025 Stockholm Open, Holger Rune received a first-round bye at the ATP 250 tournament and is slated to begin his campaign against Marton Fucsovics in the second round. The Dane and the Hungarian have played each other just once before; a second-round match at the 2023 Miami Masters that the former won in straight sets.
Before arriving in Stockholm, Rune featured prominently at the Shanghai Masters, where he reached the quarterfinals before falling to eventual champion Valentin Vacherot. The Dane was the favorite to win on paper against the Monegasque, who at the time was ranked outside the top 200. However, shockingly, it was the latter who prevailed with a 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-4 victory.
During the decisive third set of the quarterfinal clash, Holger Rune's frustrations boiled over as he repeatedly yelled at his mother Aneke and the rest of his team members.
How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis