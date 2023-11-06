John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova recently sat down for a candid conversation to promote their pickleball doubles match against Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf on February 4, 2024.

Maria Sharapova, who retired from professional tennis in 2020, set the tennis universe ablaze last year when she announced her return to the court. The former women's World No. 1 will be picking up the paddle for the second edition of the Pickleball Slam at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in South Florida.

“I’m playing pickleball. Not just any pickleball, I am playing with John McEnroe against Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi. Dare I say I’m getting a little competitive. Slightly nervous and anxious," she said previously in a video on her X handle.

In that context, the Instagram handle of Pickleball Slam saw fit to rouse tennis fans' interest ahead of the Russian's return. They posted a reel featuring a funny bit where her partner McEnroe cheekily probes her on whether she is ready for her debut at the $1 million prize money event.

John McEnroe jokingly asserted that Maria Sharapova would likely want the doubles match to be played on hardcourts. The American legend did add, however, that she should have no trouble on grass as well, considering how she mowed down Serena Williams in the Wimbledon 2004 final.

"I think we could potentially arrange to have it on clay if you want. But I think you're pretty good on the... To me, your hard courts was your best surface, although I did see you beat Serena on the grass. So I like our chances, though. You've just got to get sort of better and more motivated. Are you motivated?" McEnroe asked rhetorically, to which Sharapova replied in the affirmative.

John McEnroe also claimed that Maria Sharapova's proven record at the French Open, which she won two times, will come handy in chasing down drop shots. The 36-year-old, however, inferred that her aptitude for clay will not be of much use, since a hardcourt will most likely be employed at the Pickleball Slam.

Here is the above exchange between the two:

"JOHN MCENROE: They're going to hit a drop shot. You come up and you've just got to show your feel. You won, I believe, if I'm not mistaken, two French Open's.

MARIA SHARAPOVA: But there's no sliding and gliding here, which may be difficult."

Maria Sharapova joins Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Andy Roddick and Michael Chang in exclusive list of tennis legends to endorse pickleball

Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick looked dialed in during the 2023 Pickleball Slam

The paddle sport seems to be catching on pretty quickly with not only the American public but superstars of tennis as well. Maria Sharapova, a five-time Major winner, will join a rather exclusive club with her appearance at the Pickleball Slam next year.

Several multiple-Major champions have endorsed the sport so far apart from Sharapova and 23-time Major winner Steffi Graf, who teased her appearance at next year's Pickleball Slam in an Instagram reel posted by her husband.

The likes of Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Andy Roddick, and Michael Chang also featured in the inaugural edition of the Pickleball Slam earlier this year.

The exhibition match raked in great TV ratings, with ESPN's coverage of the event having been watched by 237,000 people countrywide, under the age of 50. Surprisingly enough, it outperformed 13 nationally televised MLB games, seven NBA matches, and five NHL games around the same time.

