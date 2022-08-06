“I don't see Djokovic as a villain, what happens is that people are very much in love with Federer and Nadal” - Francisco Cerundolo

This year, Novak Djokovic has found himself in the news for reasons other than his on-court triumphs. It started in January with his Australian Open fiasco, which ended with him getting deported from the country and getting a three-year visa ban in the process.

He was forced to pull out of the Canadian Open this week as he’s not allowed to enter the country owing to his unvaccinated status. He is on course to miss the Cincinnati Masters as well as the US Open.

His decision not to get vaccinated against the coronavirus has divided the tennis community into two halves, with one showing little to no sympathy for the Serb while the other in staunch support of his stance.

The latest to come to the 35-year-old's defense is Argentine player Francisco Cerundolo. Speaking on an episode of the ‘3iguales’ tennis podcast, the 23-year-old said that the Serbian should be lauded for being ‘authentic.’

“I don't see [Novak] Djokovic as a villain. Quite the contrary. What happens is that people are very much in love with [Roger] Federer and [Rafael] Nadal. Novak says what he feels, it's authentic,” Cerundolo said.

Djokovic is locked in a fight for the most men’s singles Grand Slam titles with Federer and Nadal, and Cerundolo believes that the 21-time Major winner will surpass both eventually.

“Surely, Novak will pass both in Grand Slams won. Djokovic is the one who moves the most to help the players who earn the least. To those who play Futures or challengers,” Cerundolo stated.

3iguales | Podcast de Tenis @tresigualesok Y Cerúndolo agregó: “Seguramente, Novak, pasará a los dos en Grand Slams ganados. Djokovic es el que más se mueve para ayudar a los jugadores que menos ganan. A los que juegan Futures o challengers”, finalizó el número dos de la Argentina. Y Cerúndolo agregó: “Seguramente, Novak, pasará a los dos en Grand Slams ganados. Djokovic es el que más se mueve para ayudar a los jugadores que menos ganan. A los que juegan Futures o challengers”, finalizó el número dos de la Argentina.

Novak Djokovic remains hopeful of US Open participation

Novak Djokovic is a three-time US Open winner.

All signs currently indicate that Novak Djokovic will be denied entry into the United States of America and therefore miss the US Open. The tournament organizers have also stated that they will not be approaching the American government to seek exemptions for any player.

That said, he remains hopeful of taking part in the year’s last Grand Slam. He has been training hard and preparing for the New York Major. The World No. 6 recently took to Instagram to thank his fans for their support and stated that he is waiting to hear good news about his US Open participation.

“I just wanted to take a moment and say to all of you how grateful I am to see so many messages of support and love from all around the world these days. I wasn’t expecting it, and that’s why it feels so mindblowing. Just wanted to say Thank You. I'm preparing as if I will be allowed to compete, while I await to hear if there is any room for me to travel to US. Fingers crossed,” he wrote on Instagram.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far