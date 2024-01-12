"I don't see Novak Djokovic out there playing his matches laughing and joking around, never saw that with Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal" - Andy Murray

Andy Murray recently discussed his approach in handling the frustration that arises from not performing at his best.

Murray commenced his 2024 season at the Brisbane International, a tournament where he had previously secured consecutive victories in 2012 and 2013. The former World No. 1 faced second seed Grigor Dimitrov in his opening match where, despite a strong start, he lost 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

After his campaign in Brisbane, Andy Murray arrived in Melbourne for the 2024 Australian Open, where he will face Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the first round.

During a recent press conference, Murray was asked about his approach to playing tennis when he is not at his best and whether he uses smiling as a way to motivate himself and improve his performance.

In response, the three-time Grand Slam champion made it clear that he does not resort to "giggling on the court" in order to improve his play. He pointed out that top players such as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer do not employ such tactics.

Andy Murray said that when he finds himself not performing at his best, he chooses to conceal his frustrations. He added that he tries to redirects his focus towards the aspects of the game that he can control and improve upon.

"No, I won't be out there giggling on the court. That won't be happening (smiling). Yeah, it's more about how you're dealing with frustration and disappointment and everything when you're playing. I don't see Novak out there when he's playing his matches laughing and joking around. I never saw that with Roger and Rafa. It's not about that," Andy Muray said.

"It's probably how you're treating yourself in those moments and being a bit kinder to yourself, the people around you, lowering some of your own expectations, controlling what you can control," he added.

Andy Murray on his opening match loss at Brisbane International 2024: "This is a terrible start to the year, I played really badly"

Andy Murray at the 2024 Brisbane International

At the same press conference, Andy Murray addressed his defeat against Grigor Dimitrov at the 2024 Brisbane International. Murray acknowledged the Bulgarian's exceptional performance, stating that he served extremely well.

Murray revealed that after the match, after he had cooled down and and had time to contemplate, he came to the realization that he had "a terrible start" to the year.

"I was happy for Grigor, but I don't really care that much. Obviously he played very well that week. Against me he served extremely well. Certainly the day after the match, when you've cooled off and had time to reflect on it, I wasn't sitting there going, Oh, my God, this is a terrible start to the year, I played really badly," Andy Murray said.

Murray said that it was frustrating to lose the match but was happy with his overall performance. He will aim to capitalize on his performance and use it as a foundation to play better in the matches to come.

"Obviously still frustrating to lose the match. Draws can always play a part in how you go and how you perform in tournaments. Yeah, maybe after that match you can look back and go, Okay, that was a tough start to the year. I actually played pretty well. I'll try to keep building from there," he added.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis