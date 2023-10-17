“I could see Rafael Nadal calling it a career at Roland Garros 2024” – Tennis journalist

According to tennis journalist Jon Wertheim, Rafael Nadal is likely to retire at the 2024 French Open.

A hip injury has denied Nadal the opportunity to compete since the 2023 Australian Open. The Spaniard last took to the court in January, losing in straight sets to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Major Down Under.

There were speculations that the 37-year-old might represent Spain at the Davis Cup final 8, but the side failed to qualify for the November event.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley recently claimed that the Spaniard will be at the first Grand Slam of the calendar year in 2024. Nadal responded to Tiley's declaration, stating that he hopes to be back on the tour as soon as possible.

"I appreciate the vote of confidence from the Australian Open… I am practising every day and working hard to come back asap," Nadal said.

Jon Wertheim recently suggested that the Spaniard's comeback will be concise and revolve around claycourt tournaments.

"He can come back but if he can’t come back at peak, who’s going to be favorite to win Roland Garros... he has always obviously loved the European clay. I could see him playing a highly abbreviated schedule… Barcelona, Madrid, maybe throw in Monte Carlo, and calling it a career at Roland Garros 2024," Wertheim said. (via Match Point Canada)

Wertheim mentioned that, despite not being the favorite to win titles, the 22-time Grand Slam champion will eye a victorious end to his career.

"Even if he is not really a contender to win titles, my sense is he’s going to give this thing one more shot. If that means being a 70% Rafa [who] can still go and get a send-off and have a final sort of savor, and give fans one last memory… I think he’s ready to do that," Wertheim added.

Rafael Nadal has lost only three matches at the French Open to date

2022 French Open

Rafael Nadal has only lost three matches at the French Open since making his debut at the Roland Garros in the year 2005.

The Spaniard has played a total of 115 encounters at the claycourt major and amassed 112 wins. Out of the 112 wins, 20 have come against Novak Djokovic and 14 against Roger Federer. His three losses have come at the hands of Robin Soderling and Djokovic; he was knocked out in the fourth round in 2009 by Soderling, and lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2015 quarterfinals and 2021 semifinals.

Nadal won the French Open for the first time in 2005 and defended the title for the next three editions. After a fourth-round exit in 2009, he secured the trophy for the next five years. His next five triumphs came in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2022.

Overall, the 37-year-old maintains a 91.3% win record on clay with 474 victories against 45 losses across all tournaments.

