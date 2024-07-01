Stefanos Tsitsipas recently addressed his controversial take on women, days after landing in hot water for alleged “misogyny.” The Greek claimed that he did not intend to sound “sexist.”

A few weeks ago, Tsitsipas shared a video featuring a couple and their child, which seemingly glorified gender stereotypes. In the clip, the narrator viewed her male partner as the “head” of the family who “provides and protects,” while she assumed the role of the “multiplier,” tasked with producing offspring.

Stefanos Tsitsipas endorsing such views did not sit well with the tennis community. Several fans called him out for his “regressive” views of women. Many others pointed out the irony of the message, given that his own girlfriend, former World No. 2 Paula Badosa, has been more successful than him in the rankings.

Trending

Addressing the backlash, the former World No. 3 recently told sdna.gr:

"My intentions were completely different from what people saw."

He defended himself by explaining that his views stemmed from his “romantic” personality.

"I am a very romantic person and I like videos and generally arts that have to do with something beautiful and impressive. I saw it from that side too," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

The Greek opined that the fans had misunderstood him.

"I didn't see it as sexist or misogynistic, as it was treated by many people," he added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas expresses regret over his social media actions: "I will say that I was wrong"

Tsitsipas pictured with his girlfriend and 2021 Indian Wells Champion, Badosa, at the tournament in 2024

This is not the first time Stefanos Tsitsipas has courted controversy over his opinion about women.

In December 2022, the two-time Grand Slam runner-up made some questionable comments on social media, calling “modern feminism” a “cult of outrage that seeks to disparage men,” which drew the ire of the tennis community.

In the aforementioned interview, Tsitsipas said he was in the wrong both times for having failed to realize the impact of his actions.

"I will say that I was wrong, I shouldn't have shared something like that because it was misunderstood by many," he said.

"And yet another time I've shared something on Twitter and realized two hours later that people might see it differently. I was wrong both times," he added.

On the tennis front, Tsitsipas is gearing up for the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. The Greek begins his campaign on Tuesday, July 2, against Japan’s Taro Daniel.

He is also set to compete in the men’s doubles, partnering his brother Petros. The duo take on Argentines Andres Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

"What a way to end Pride Month" - Daria Kasatkina's title triumph delights fans