"Imagine telling Paula Badosa this";"Embarrassing even for his standards" - Fans furious over Stefanos Tsitsipas endorsing 'misogynist' view of women

Stefanos Tsitsipas has come under fire from tennis fans over his 'regressive' views of women, with many accusing the Greek of misogyny. The criticism from fans comes in light of Tsitsipas' latest social media update, where he shared his opinion on the difference between men and women.

In an Instagram story on Friday, the World No. 11 posted a video, which emphasized on the fundamental differences between the two primary genders. The clip contained several shots of men and women cut together to form a montage, with the man praised as the "provider" and "head" of the family.

By contrast, the woman was shown as in-charge of child-rearing and being tasked with the 'multiplication' of the family, as well as maintaining the household. The scenes depicted, though, were considered too antiquated by tennis fans on social media, who were aghast that Tsitsipas was still endorsing such a sexist belief in this day and age.

Fans were especially taken aback by the fact that the former World No. 3 had publicly shared his views where his girlfriend Paula Badosa could see them.

A former World No. 2, Badosa has reached higher in the world rankings than Tsitsipas, which is not exactly in line with what the video had shared had recommended to women.

"Nah like could you imagine telling Paula fucking Badosa this shit," the fan wrote.

"Whole lot of top male tennis players with some pretty regressive views of women! I'm sure the ATP is gonna get right on that <touches earpiece> ah," another said sarcastically.

"Just when you thought ATP men couldn't disappoint you more, Stefanos Tsitsipas with the disgusting tradwife recommendation," one user tweeted.

Fans were highly disappointed that Tsitsipas didn't think twice before sharing such a video, stating that they are now scared for Badosa if that's how her boyfriend thinks of the women in his life.

"I genuinely do not understand what she sees in him. scary if this is also how she sees relationships in which case," one fan said.

"Imaging waiting on Stefanos Tsitsipas to do any of that shit for you," another joked.

"Icky and embarassing even for his standards. As though his own girlfriend isn't a millionaire herself and a former World No. 2," one user commented.

This is not the first time Stefanos Tsitsipas has come under fire for his anti-feminist views, having previously blamed the modern feminist movement for disparaging men.

Fans recalled that instance as well, emphasizing that his latest post should be taken as definite evidence that he harbors a sense of 'misogyny' in him.

"Last time I said he's a misogynist and his fans attacked me, do you want more evidence bc this is so," one fan tweeted.

"free my girl paula wtf," another said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' rant against modern feminism invited the ire of women in tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas' earlier rant against modern feminism didn't go unnoticed by the women in the tennis world, with former doubles World No. 1 and Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs calling out the Greek for his uninformed take.

"Ah, excuse me!? How would you know what women go through on a daily basis. Would you like to have a conversation with (an) Iranian woman right now!? Dude, you write some crazy stuff on Twitter, but this one takes the cake! Do you understand how unequal women STILL have it in this world?" Stubbs said on social media.

Journalist Catherine Whitaker also had her reservation on the Greek's comments, asking him what he was basing his views on. When Tsitsipas responded that he doesn't believe in the idea of the 'patriarchy', she stopped engaging in further debate.