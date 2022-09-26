"I haven't seen the photo, I'm not a big fan of social networks; I'm a sensitive person" - Rafael Nadal recalls crying during Roger Federer's farewell

Rafael Nadal spoke about his emotions during Roger Federer's farewell at the recently-concluded Laver Cup.

The Swiss partnered the King of Clay in what was the final match of his career, a doubles clash against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. The duo lost 4-6, 7-6(2), 11-9 but the moments that followed after the match were ones that tennis fans won't forget.

Roger Federer was in tears as he bid farewell to tennis, while Rafael Nadal was alongside the Swiss and was very emotional himself.

Speaking at a press conference, the Spaniard was asked about the image of him sitting next to Federer with tears in his eyes. Nadal responded by saying that being a sensitive person, it was hard for him not to get emotional.

"Well, I haven't seen the photo. I'm not a big fan of social networks, I'm sorry for that," Rafael Nadal said. "I'm a sensitive person, and when you see someone you appreciate like that, it's hard not to get emotional, although it got a little out of hand. When I got to my room, I got emotional again. But because of what was experienced that night, it was difficult not to get excited.

"I know that the moment of my retirement will come within 'x' or 'x' plus a little years, but with 36 years and a half, we are in the final stretch of my career. But now I neither consider it nor do I want to consider it. My emotion was not because of that, but because of the appreciation I feel towards Federer."

"He told me ten days before announcing it"- Rafael Nadal on Roger Federer's retirement

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer during their Laver Cup clash

Rafael Nadal added that Roger Federer told him about his intentions to retire ten days before announcing it.

"He told me ten days before announcing it but I didn't even know if he could play the doubles, because of the knee," the Spaniard added. "We postponed the conversation a week later, and he also knew that, due to my situation, I cannot be away from home for a long time."

"The only thing I could say to him is 'confirm that you are going to play to manage it everything, and as little as I can, I will be with you, whether you play or not,'" he added.

Nadal did not play another match at the Laver Cup and pulled out of the competition due to personal reasons.

