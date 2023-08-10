American tennis stars Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula recently shared some of the funny but racist experiences they have had while signing autographs for fans. According to the duo, these fans often mistake them for other Black female players.

Gauff explained that she often gets asked to sign as Sloane Stephens, Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Taylor Townsend, Alycia Parks and even Leylah Fernandez. Fernandez is notably Canadian and of Filipino and Ecuadorian descent.

Gauff and Pegula, who are currently playing in the Canadian Open in Montreal, are the defending champions of the event in doubles. Both players received a bye in their first rounds in singles and doubles.

On Monday, August 7, a Twitter user posted a tweet asking people to share their racist but funny experiences.

"You ever had a racist experience but it was funny tho," the caption read.

Bandobritt stan account @Tripolar_B You ever had a racist experience but it was funny tho

Gauff shared the tweet and revealed hilarious autograph blunders that she has to deal with.

“I sign autographs as myself but occasionally I am somehow also signing as Sloane, Venus, Serena, Taylor, Alycia, and yesterday I got Leylah for the first time lollll,” Gauff wrote on Twitter.

Coco Gauff @CocoGauff I sign autographs as myself but occasionally I am somehow also signing as Sloane, Venus, Serena, Taylor, Alycia, and yesterday I got Leylah for the first time lollll. twitter.com/tripolar_b/sta…

Gauff is not the only tennis player who has faced such confusion from fans. Her fellow American and doubles partner Jessica Pegula replied to her tweet.

“One time I signed and the woman thought I was you… That one got me lol,” Pegula replied.

Jessie Pegula @JPegula @CocoGauff One time I signed and the woman thought I was you…that one got me lol

Another American player Christopher Eubanks, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 29 this year, also chimed in with his own experience.

“I got called Monfils twice in DC lol,” referring to Gael Monfils, a French player of Caribbean descent who is known for his flashy style and acrobatic shots.

Christopher Eubanks @chris_eubanks96 @CocoGauff I got called Monfils twice in DC lol

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula enter Round of 16 at Canadian Open

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in Wimbledon 2023

The ongoing Canadian Open has witnessed stellar performances from Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, who have also excelled in their singles matches.

In doubles, the American pair defeated Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi in their Round of 16 match on Wednesday.

The match also had a funny moment when Gauff accidentally hit Pegula with a serve on her thigh during the first set tiebreak. The incident left both players and the crowd in laughter, as Gauff apologized to her partner and gave her a hug.

In singles, the duo won their opening matches. The former, who claimed her maiden WTA 500 title in Washington last week, defeated Katie Boulter in straight sets 6-2, 6-2. She will face 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in her third-round clash on Thursday.

Pegula, meanwhile, beat Yulia Putintseva in three sets, 6-4, 6-4, in her second-round match. The 29-year-old will take on Italian Jasmine Paolini in the third round on Thursday.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula will hope to continue their momentum and make a deep run at the Canadian Open, one of the biggest hardcourt events before the US Open.