"I simply don’t have time for petty" - Serena Williams breaks silence days after Super Bowl cameo criticism, backs husband Alexis Ohanian's clapback

Days after criticism poured in for Serena Williams' Super Bowl Halftime Show cameo and her husband Alexis Ohanian defended her, the American has finally responded. She revealed that she was busy with some 'billion dollar' deals, which led to her late response.

On Sunday, February 9, during Kendrick Lamar's performance of 'Not Like Us' at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, Williams crip walked in a cameo. She was criticized for her act with many calling it 'petty' referencing her reported past romantic relationship with Drake and 'Not Like Us' being a diss track against him.

Williams's husband Ohanian defended her with all his might on social media. He wrote lengthy messages clapping back at social media handles slamming her wife. On Monday, February 17, Williams delivered a fiery and confident response after days of silence.

The tennis legend, who had been under the weather and busy "investing in billion-dollar companies," made it clear that she had no time for pettiness.

"That there my baby daddy and husband. Always got my back. I Love you 🥰 Gosh I’m so late to the game (I’ve been sick) & busy investing in billion dollar companies and running @WYNbeauty … def not dancing to be petty lol. I think I proved 23 times over (not counting 4 gold medals) that I simply don’t have time for petty. All love and respect always nothing negative here. 🤗" she wrote on X.

Since retiring from professional tennis, Serena Williams has been a full-time mom and entrepreneur. She has two daughters, Olympia, 7, and Adira, 1. She also runs several businesses like WYN Beauty and Serena Ventures. The 23-time Grand Slam champion and four-time Olympic gold medalist also co-own multiple sports teams.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian & ex-coach Rennae Stubbs defended her from Super Bowl criticism

Serena Williams at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show - Source: Getty

Amidst the Super Bowl controversy, Serena Williams faced harsh criticism from sports commentator Jason Whitlock, who mocked her relationship with Alexis Ohanian, calling him a "true beta." Whitlock took aim at Ohanian’s defense of Williams' crip walk, commenting:

"This is Serena’s husband, a true beta. He’s mad at me rather than the wife Crip walking and still thinking about Drake. Simp."

Ohanian fired back with a sharp response on X, calling Whitlock out for his bitterness, writing:

"I get it—you’re 57, and life didn’t turn out the way you imagined."

Ohanian continued to point out Whitlock's constant cycle of "outrage, backlash, self-pity, repeat," emphasizing how his views came from a place of personal disappointment rather than genuine concern.

Further, sports TV personality Stephen A. Smith also criticized Williams claiming he would have divorced her after this if they were married. Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs weighed in, defending the American, writing:

"Ah I’m pretty sure Serena doesn’t care much for what Stephen A thinks."

Although the NFL Super Bowl is American football's biggest inaugural night, it is safe to say tennis legend Serena Williams became one of the biggest talking points of the event with her cameo.

