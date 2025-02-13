Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian fires back after Jason Whitlock calls him a 'simp' over legend 'still thinking' about Drake

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has fired back at sports columnist Jason Whitlock after being criticized for defending his wife's Super Bowl performance. The 23-time Grand Slam champion captivated the audience by crip walking while Kendrick Lamar performed 'Not Like Us,' his diss track aimed at Drake.

Following the event, Ohanian emphasized the importance of Williams crip walking on such a massive stage after being heavily criticized for performing the dance at Wimbledon when she won the gold medal at the 2012 Olympics.

To illustrate his point, the Reddit co-founder shared an old excerpt of Jason Whitlock lashing out at Serena Williams at the time. Whitlock had likened the former World No. 1's gesture to "cracking a tasteless, X-rated joke inside a church" and asserted that she owed a public apology.

"Some of y'all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows.... This is bigger than the music," Ohanian wrote.

Whitlock did not take kindly to Alexis Ohanian resurfacing his past remarks. He denounced the Reddit co-founder as a "beta" and a "simp" for being angry at him rather than at his wife for "still thinking" about Drake.

"This is Serena’s husband, a true beta. He’s mad at me rather than the wife Crip walking and still thinking about Drake. Simp," Whitlock wrote.

Ohanian did not hold back in his scathing rebuttal to Jason Whitlock, accusing him of having "peaked in high school" and for seeking external validation due to his disappointing life.

"I get it—you’re 57, and life didn’t turn out the way you imagined. That kind of disappointment must be exhausting. You’re the embodiment of peaked in high school, spending decades chasing validation from strangers through Likes and Digital Hugs, only to find that no amount of external approval fills the void. I wouldn’t wish that on anyone," Serena Williams' husband commented.

The 41-year-old further criticized Whitlock's "terrible" takes and victim complex. Nevertheless, Ohanian urged the journalist to better himself with some introspection so he could move past "irrational hating."

"Criticism only fuels your victim complex, reinforcing the comforting delusion that there's some grand conspiracy against you and your "brave ideas"—when in reality, you've just got terrible takes. It’s a cycle: outrage, backlash, self-pity, repeat," he wrote.

"This is a lonely road. There’s still time to rewrite the ending — start by working on yourself first. You'll find that if you wake up every morning trying to be a little better, a little more curious, you won't have time for irrational hating — you'll be too busy winning," he added.

"Faux outrage pays his bills" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian takes a dig at Jason Whitlock

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian - Source: Getty

After Alexis Ohanian called out Jason Whitlock over his past criticism of Serena Williams' crip walk at Wimbledon, an X user labeled the sports journalist one of the "biggest losers" alive.

Ohanian seized the opportunity to take a dig at Whitlock, denouncing him for using "faux outrage" to make money.

"Jason whitlock is one of the biggest losers to exist," the user wrote.

"I get that faux outrage pays his bills, just not how I'd wanna spend my life," Ohanian responded.

Alexis Ohanian has continued to show his support for Serena Williams' crip walk at the Super Bowl, mocking the "jokers" who didn't understand the significance of her performance.

