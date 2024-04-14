"I am sorry" - Casper Ruud apologizes to his team after Monte-Carlo final defeat, hopes to break the 'last barrier' of winning a big title soon

Casper Ruud fell one win short of winning the biggest title of his career on Sunday, losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

The Norwegian came into the summit clash full of confidence, having just beaten World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. Against Tsitsipas, however, he could never get going, losing the opener 1-6 in disappointing fashion. Although he found his rhythm in the second set, it was ultimately not enough against the Greek, who wrapped up the clash 6-1, 6-4 in straight sets to win his third title in Monte-Carlo.

For Ruud, a 10-time title winner on the ATP Tour, this is the fifth straight final loss in a row. More concerningly, it means the former World No. 2 is 0-7 in finals above the ATP 250 level (three Grand Slams, two Masters 1000 events and one ATP Finals).

Speaking at the presentation ceremony after the loss against Tsitsipas, Ruud addressed his own team, who had flown from different parts of the world to watch him in action. He apologized to them for not being able to produce the win this time, but remained optimistic about the future, stating that he could feel himself being on the verge of winning a big title soon.

"To my own team, almost everyone is here today. Still a couple missing. But my team flew in from Spain this morning, from Norway, from everywhere to watch me. Again, I am sorry we couldn't get the win this team but feel like we're closer to big titles."

"I am looking forward for hoopefully getting another chance in the future, continuing to work hard together and hopefully break that last barrier of winning a big tournament like this. So, thank you," Casper Ruud said.

Casper Ruud will try to win his first big title at the Barcelona Open next

Following the end of his stint in Monte-Carlo, Casper Ruud will be in action next at the Barcelona Open. The Norwegian will be attempting to win his first big title at the ATP 500 event, and his first above the ATP 250 level.

Ruud is the third seed at the tournament and has been handed a bye in the first round. In the second round, he will take on either Albert Ramos Vinolas or Alexandre Muller and will potentially take on second seed Andrey Rublev in the semifinals.

