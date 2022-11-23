"I stand with all victims of abuse" - Hubert Hurkacz demands investigation into abuse allegations against Polish Tennis Association president

Hubert Hurkacz has joined compatriot and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in calling for action against Miroslaw Skrzypczynski, the president of the Polish Tennis Association.

The 10th-ranked player took to social media to show his support for Skrzypczynski's victims and demanded an investigation and action against him.

"I support all women and all victims of abuse. No coach or guardian should use their power and position towards anyone. Any aggression both in sports as well as outside of it needs to be condemned and punished. I hope that appropriate authorities will react to the press reports on the subject of the head of the Polish Tennis Association - Mirosław Skrzypczyński. I stand with all victims of abuse," Hurkacz wrote.

After the Polish internet portal Onet recently accused Skrzypczynski of multiple offenses like mental and physical abuse and assault of underage female players as well as his family members, Katarzyna Kotula, a Polish Member of Parliament, has shown courage by coming forward. She revealed that Skrzypczynski sexually assaulted her for three years, but she was no longer afraid of naming him.

"If Mirosław Skrzypczyński wanted names, go ahead, I'm not afraid to say. My name is Katarzyna Kotula and years ago, as a child, I was hurt by him. I am not afraid. Because today I know that although he was the perpetrator, I am not his victim. He is the one who should be ashamed of what he did. I feel a moral obligation to tell the truth publicly," Kotula stated.

Skrzypczynski, who became the Polish Tennis Association's president in May 2017, was earlier accused of assaulting his daughter, ex-wife Renata Skrzypczyska, and former mother-in-law. According to the national press, he has dismissed all the allegations as "unfounded."

Iga Swiatek speaks up on accusations leveled against Polish Tennis Association president Miroslaw Skrzypczynski

Iga Swiatek was hailed for her courage to call out the tennis association president

After accusations against Polish Tennis Association president Miroslaw Skrzypczynski came to light, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek spoke up on the issue. As the top-ranked player, the Pole felt that she should not shy away from addressing serious issues, particularly physical abuse.

“I feel that as a current leader of women’s tennis, I can’t be silent about particular matters. And that’s why I know that, when it comes to physical violence or emotional abuse, the most important issue is thinking and being sensitive about victims. I’m against violence in sports, in tennis, in every discipline, and in everyday life," Swiatek said.

"That’s why I consider the articles about the president of the Polish Tennis Association as a serious matter. Governing bodies should determine what happened and I hope they will take care of this case after the media wrote about the stories of people who they talked with," she added.

