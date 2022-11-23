"True No. 1, a real leader on and off the court" - Tennis fans react to Iga Swiatek speaking out against Polish Tennis President's sexual assault allegations

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek recently spoke out about the disturbing news regarding Miroslaw Skrzypczynski, the president of the Polish Tennis Association.

Skrzypczyński has been accused of a number of heinous crimes, including molesting underage female tennis players, beating his daughter, and engaging in domestic violence against his ex-wife, Renata Skrzypczynska, a notable Polish tennis player in the 1980s. Polish MP Katarzyna Kotula also leveled similar charges against the tennis association's president recently.

In view of this, Iga Swiatek, who is from Poland, made a lengthy statement emphasizing the value of helping people who are victims of violence. The 21-year-old demanded that tennis authorities take the required action.

Tennis fans responded to the three-time Grand Slam winner's tweet along with celebrities like Martina Navratilova and Kim Clijsters. One user praised the Pole, calling her wise beyond her years and encouraging her to continue being the "generous" person she is.

"Wise beyond your years. A remarkable ambassador and role model. Keep being the level headed and generous lady you are and things will hopefully start changing for the better, one person at a time," the user wrote.

Darlene @darlene_daviss
"Wise beyond your years. A remarkable ambassador and role model. Keep being the level headed and generous lady you are and things will hopefully start changing for the better, one person at a time," the user wrote.

Another user called Swiatek a great champion both on and off the court and wrote:

"You're incredibly mature for your age and are very sensitive. You are a great champion on and off the field. May the Great Almighty bless and protect you and your family. Keep up the great work on and off the field."

Nkosinathi @ProNkosinathi
"You're incredibly mature for your age and are very sensitive. You are a great champion on and off the field. May the Great Almighty bless and protect you and your family. Keep up the great work on and off the field."

Another account described her as the true World No.1 and wrote:

"True number one. You are a really leader on and off the court. Stay as you are."

Tadeusz Sonsala @sonsalat
"True number one. You are a really leader on and off the court. Stay as you are."

Here are a few more reactions:

social hermit @elizabethyensh

social hermit @elizabethyensh
"Thank you for using your standing in tennis and courage to speak up for those that cannot."

Joan Lieberman @joan_lieberman
"We are lucky to have you as a strong, wise voice in women's tennis and just for women generally. Thank you for caring and using your platform for good."

Marty @Svitoflopina
"a role model and a leader hopefully it all sorts out soon"

Takashi K @sakurasumire1
"This is a great way to use your voice as the current No.1 in women's tennis. You are such a fantastic role model for everybody. Nothing but respect."

Siya Dingankar @IgaSwiatekfan
"I am so grateful to God that he made me chose you as my role model!!! Love U Iga!! U are an inspiration to this world!!!"

ritzp @ritzp7
"Everyone should speak up - doesn't matter who you are or what you do for a living. SPEAK UP!!!"

Iga Swiatek to start her 2023 season at the United Cup

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 WTA Finals.

Iga Swiatek's season came to an end after being stunned 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 by Aryna Sabalenka in the last-four stage of the WTA Finals. The Belarusian interrupted the Pole's unbeaten streak in the season-ending tournament, although she lost to eventual champion Caroline Garcia in the final.

Nevertheless, Swiatek will kick off her 2023 season by playing at the United Cup, as revealed on social media.

The first edition of the tournament, which will take the place of the short-lived ATP Cup men's team event, will begin on December 29 and continue through to the January 8 final in Sydney.

With a reserved spot and participation in the opening matches, host nation Australia is one of the 18 nations competing in the tournament. In addition to the $15 million prize money, each nation will have four women and four men competing for 500 WTA and 500 ATP points.

The nations taking part will be seeded based on their WTA and ATP rankings, and the group-stage champions will advance to the playoffs. The six highest-ranked players in the ATP and WTA who enter will earn admittance on behalf of the first 12 nations who qualified for this tournament. The aggregate ranking of their top men's and women's players will determine which of the six remaining nations will compete.

