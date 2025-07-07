"I stared at him blankly... made me panic" - Naomi Osaka reveals how an emotional conversation with her father helped cope with Wimbledon heartbreak

Days after her Wimbledon exit, Naomi Osaka shared an emotional note about a conversation with her father. His words unsettled the Japanese, and she eventually admitted that she was closer to the end of her career.

Osaka shared a moving note on social media days after her heartbreaking third-round exit at Wimbledon. The four-time Grand Slam champion opened up about how an emotional conversation with her father, Leonard Francois, who also coached her once, helped shift her perspective.

Via a post on Instagram, Naomi Osaka recalled her dad saying he was closer to the end of his life.

"He had told me how at 59 years old he feels closer to the end of his life than the beginning and its made him want to enjoy and treasure the years he has left."

She admitted the words unsettled her, writing:

"I stared at him blankly, I didn’t really understand what he was trying to say to me and truthfully the topic made me panic."

The thought lingered with her, especially after a tough loss at Wimbledon. Reflecting on her own journey, she continued:

"I’ve been playing tennis since I was 3, playing professionally since I was 14 and I’m 27 now... I guess it’s true, I am closer to the end than the beginning."

Osaka came into Wimbledon this year with a 1-2 record on grass. She began her campaign at SW19 with a strong 6-4, 7-6(4) over Talia Gibson and backed it up with a 6-3, 6-2 win over doubles No. 1 Katerina Siniakova.

However, in the third round, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova got the better of the former World No. 1 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. This marked Osaka's 12th consecutive Grand Slam appearance without reaching the fourth round.

Naomi Osaka opens up about achieving her "wildest dream" twice

Naomi Osaka with the 2018 US Open trophy - Source: Getty

When Naomi Osaka was younger, her dream was simple: to hold the US Open trophy, a goal that felt like a fairy tale. Her mother had once told her that there was "fairy dust at the bottom of the trophy," and young Osaka just wanted a glimpse.

Years later, she won the title twice (2108 and 2020). In her emotional Instagram post, she added:

"Miraculously, I have 2 of those trophies now... That means I doubled my wildest dreams."

Yet despite such incredible achievements, Osaka admitted she didn’t always enjoy the journey.

"Somehow I let my expectations of myself and the expectations of others prevent me from enjoying the rest of my journey no matter how long or short it may be."

Now a mother, Naomi Osaka says she’s trying to shift her mindset and focus on the present.

"Writing this to make a promise with myself to enjoy the times and be at peace traveling and seeing my daughter reap the fruits of my labor."

World No. 53, Osaka, currently holds an 18-9 record in 2025. She reached the final at the ASB Classic in Auckland in January and managed to win a WTA 125 event in Saint-Malo in May; however, apart from that, the Japanese player does not have much to show for in 2025.

