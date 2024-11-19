"I started getting tears" – Serena Williams recalls her hilarious Roman 'gelato memory' with sister Venus during her competitive days in Italy

Serena Williams shared her "best gelato memory" in a YouTube video posted on Monday, November 18. She fondly recalled enjoying gelato in Italy with her sister, Venus Williams, during their days on the WTA Tour. On one memorable occasion, Serena ate her gelato so quickly that she found herself in tears when it was over.

Lingo, a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system from Abbott, a global healthcare company, sat down with Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian for a candid conversation surrounding health and food.

The couple enjoyed a gelato while Williams narrated her "best gelato memory." Reflecting on her love for gelato, she shared a humorous anecdote about a time in Italy when she and her sister Venus would indulge in the treat after matches. Recalling one particular moment, she said (at 0:52):

Trending

"My best gelato memory is actually in Italy," Serena Williams said. "I used to go with Venus all the time after we played matches in Rome. I remember one time I got pistachio gelato for the first time and I ate it so fast we hadn't even left the store. And, I got emotional, I'm not kidding you, I started getting tears in my eyes as I wanted some more and I ate it so fast and because it was that good, it was that good."

Serena and Venus have enjoyed some great times in Rome. The elder sister, Venus, won the Italian Open in 1999 after finishing runner-up to Martina Hingis in 1998. The younger sister has won the Italian Open four times (2002, 2013, 2014, and 2016). They even participated in the women's doubles event together in 1998 but lost in the semifinal.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals their daughter Adira had her first gelato and the moment was caught on camera

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia (Image: Getty)

In 2017, Serena Williams tied the knot with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian just months after the couple was blessed with a daughter, Olympia. They welcomed their second daughter, Adira, in 2023.

In the candid conversation with Lingo by Abbott, Ohanian revealed that their one-year-old had her first taste of gelato recently.

"Adira just had her first bite of gelato and we got it on camera. There was definitely a core memory solidified there because she had never tasted anything, I think, that good in her life," Ohanian said (at 1:23).

Ohanian and Williams are very close to their daughters and regularly share glimpses of their family life on social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"