Novak Djokovic has fondly recalled his 2021 US Open final, despiting losing that match to Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

Djokovic entered the title clash of the New York Major in 2021 with history on the line. Having won the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon titles that year, he was aiming to clinch the Calander Slam and become the first player since Rod Laver in 1969 to achieve the feat.

However, things didn't go as planned as Medvedev stunned the Serbian 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to clinch his maiden Major and become only the third Russian man (after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin) to win a Grand Slam.

Ahead of the 2023 US Open, Djokovic looked back on that final defeat fondly, explaining how he felt the love from the crowd despite not playing at his best against Medvedev.

"It's been two years when I played last here and lost finals to Medvedev in '21, going for four slams in a year. I haven't performed well that day in terms of tennis," he said at a press conference.

"But what I felt from the crowd, that kind of connection and love and support that they gave me throughout entire match and also in the closing ceremony, was something that I carry still in my heart, and I still feel vibes from that night of the finals two years ago. Yeah, I try to use that for this year's tournament," he added.

The 36-year-old further stated that he is excited to return to the US Open for the first since that defeat, after he was forced to miss last year's tournament due to issues arising from his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

"The first feeling that I have is excitement to come back because it is the biggest arena we have in our sport, the biggest stadium, and definitely the most fun, electric, exciting atmosphere out there in tennis, playing night session in Arthur Ashe, no doubt," he said.

"I'm very excited that I'll be able to play the opening night on Monday. Come back in front of probably the loudest fans in sport, tennis fans in sport. I'm just very, very looking forward to that," he added.

Novak Djokovic: "People think that I don't have any stress or tension, actually in contrary, I have quite a lot of that"

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

Novak Djokovic is currently tied with Serena Williams with an Open Era record 23 Grand Slam titles, with Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Majors within reach.

The Serbian came close to going level with Court at the Wimbledon Championships when he was stopped in his tracks by Carlos Alcaraz. He now heads into the US Open to make one final push for the 24th Slam title this season.

When asked about his mental state when playing in high-intensity matches and chasing such records, Djokovic admitted that he takes on as much stress as any other player would. The World No. 2 further explained that he, like every other player, has his own way of managing stress and emotions.

"I get nervous as anybody else really. People think that I don't have any stress or tension. Actually in contrary, I have quite a lot of that. I have to deal with it, manage it. Everyone has their own way of managing the emotions and trying to be in optimal balance emotionally, mentally, and physically in order to perform their best," he explained.

Djokovic is scheduled to face Frenchman Alexandre Muller in the opening round of the 2023 US Open on Monday, August 28.

