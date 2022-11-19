"I sucked, that's what happened, it's a disaster" - Daniil Medvedev on his disappointing ATP Finals exit

Daniil Medvedev was defeated by Novak Djokovic in their last group match at the 2022 ATP Finals on Friday, with the Serb overcoming the Russian 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-6(2) in a three-hour and eleven-minute encounter.

After falling in the first round of the Paris Masters and going 0-3 in his group matches at the ATP Finals, the World No. 5 has finished the year with a four-match losing streak.

Daniil Medvedev was questioned about his consecutive defeats in the year-ending tournament during his press conference afterwards. Mincing no words, the Russian described his performance as a "disaster" and remarked that the losses were entirely his fault as he just "sucked."

"Super easy, I sucked, so that's what happened. It's disaster. What I'm really happy is that this match didn't count in going out of the group, otherwise I would have two matches where I lost serving for the match. At least this one didn't count," Medvedev said.

He did, however, add that he will attempt to do better next time, seeing as he has "no other choice."

"But, yeah, that's awful. I'm going to try to be better next time. I have no other choice," he continued.

"I guess it was a good fight, but no positives" - Daniil Medvedev on his display against Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev in action at the Nitto ATP Finals.

When asked if he could take any positive conclusions from the match, Daniil Medvedev replied jokingly that despite it being a good fight, he was unable to do so.

"No. That's my answer. Sorry. I mean, I guess was a good fight, but no positives, no," Medvedev said.

Medvedev further added that he didn't have much "motivation" prior to the match, but reconsidered his options after seeing his opponent give his "100%."

"Yeah, before the match I didn't have much motivation, so was not easy. It was not easy. But during the match I thought I saw he was going 100%. I was like, All right, let's play, let's have fun. That's what happened. That's it," he said.

Previously, Medvedev had won the Nitto ATP Finals in 2020 before reaching the final last year. Unfortunately, his run was cut short by Alexander Zverev, who overcame then-World No. 1 Djokovic to reach the summit clash.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old has put an end to his season holding a 45-19 record with two tour-level titles in Los Cabos and Vienna, and a final appearance at the Australian Open, where Rafael Nadal defeated him in a five-set thriller.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes