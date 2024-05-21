Paula Badosa recently opened up about the pressure of expectations placed on her at a young age, admitting that it was not what she was mentally prepared for. The Spaniard also spoke about the suffering she had to undergo as a result, which, in turn, helped mould her into the player she is today.

Badosa burst onto the tennis scene in 2015, when she won the French Open girls' singles title. A former World No. 8 in the junior circuit, she entered the WTA top 100 for the first time in 2019 as a 21-year-old and also won the 2021 WTA 1000 Indian Wells title.

Although she reached a career-high ranking of World No. 2 in 2022, a run of poor form and unexpected injuries have derailed the Spaniard's career. Badosa is ranked No. 140 and has just gotten back to playing regularly on the WTA Tour amid more injuries and mid-tournament retirements.

In a recent interview with YouTube channel Georgy Tennis, the 26-year-old touched on the trials and tribulations she had to undergo because of the early expectations on her, especially in her home country of Spain.

Badosa revealed that she was in a "very dark" moment during the period where she felt the pressure of becoming the next big thing. At the same time, the Spaniard is thankful for that ordeal, as she believes that she has become the fighter she is today because of that experience.

"There were a lot of expectations on me, especially in Spain, where I was expected to be the next Top 10, the next star, but I was not mentally prepared to face all that.

"I suffered a lot for two years, I remember that I was in a very dark moment in which I did not see the light. Thanks to that, I am the person I am today, the fighter that I am, that made me stronger," Paula Badosa said (via Punto de Break).

Paula Badosa doubled down on her fighting spirit, adding that it's the quality she would like the world to remember her by at the end of the day.

"I always give my 100% on the court, and that is what I want to show the whole world, that no matter how I play that day, I am going to fight until the end," she said.

Paula Badosa to play at the French Open next following positive Italian Open finish

Day Five: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Paula Badosa was last in action at the recently concluded Italian Open, where she reached the Round of 16 before falling to Coco Gauff.

After the positive result, the Spaniard is more confident about her chances at the upcoming French Open, saying that she believes she can match any top player on her best day.

"Roland Garros has always been a special tournament for me, I like to play on clay, I feel quite good. It always depends a little on the draw, you never know, but I think that if I am healthy and train well these days, I can play against anyone," Paula Badosa said in the interview with Georgy Tennis.

Badosa didn't play Roland Garros last year due to injury. Her best result in Paris is a quarterfinal run in 2021.