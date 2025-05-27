"I didn't take it as a joke" - Novak Djokovic reveals how he feels about Andy Murray’s reaction to his Geneva triumph after coaching split

Novak Djokovic recently disclosed the conversation he and Andy Murray had shared ahead of Rafael Nadal's honorary ceremony at the 2025 French Open on Sunday (May 25). The Brit apparently made a joke at his own expense about his coaching credentials. However, the Serb wasn't having it, as he has always had immense respect for the three-time Major winner by his own admission.

Djokovic and Murray went their separate ways earlier this month after having begun their collaboration last December. The 24-time Major winner enjoyed a few favorable results under the former World No. 1, reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open despite carrying knee niggles and finishing runner-up at the Miami Open. That said, there were several low points during their partnership, including the three-match streak that the 38-year-old endured before last week's Geneva Open.

Having suffered second-round exits at the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Madrid Masters, respectively, Novak Djokovic finally made his return to form as he secured his 100th tour-level singles title by downing Hubert Hurkacz in a titanic three-set battle in the Geneva Open final. Against that background, the Serb was asked whether he had talked to Andy Murray about his recent reversal of fortunes following their split.

In response, the World No. 6 revealed a recent exchange between him and Murray in Paris, where the latter had jokingly undermined his ability as a coach, much to the disagreement of his former ward.

"In terms of the joke about the tournament, yeah, he did congratulate me, and he said ‘now that you have a proper coach, you're winning tournaments’. I don't know. I didn't take that as a joke," Novak Djokovic told the media in Paris while smiling. "I mean, yeah, of course he was joking, but I think I have said enough, but I will say it again: Andy is just an amazing person."

During the interaction, the 24-time Major winner also revealed that his split with Andy Murray had been mutual.

Novak Djokovic says he was "very privileged and honored" to work with Andy Murray

Going by Djokovic's comments, both he and Murray had foreseen the end of their partnership during the Serb's rough patch earlier this year. The 24-time Major winner still expressed gratitude towards the former World No. 1 Brit for serving as his coach, though, claiming it was an "incredible" opportunity for everyone on board.

"It was mutual. We both wanted to have a call and to speak, so we - actually, we both were on the same page. So it was not his initiative or my initiative," Djokovic added. "It was both of us coming together and just saying, you know, I think we should stop here. That's what it was."

"For him to join my team and for us to give a shot to this player/coach relationship was really an incredible thing for tennis and for both of us. I was very privileged and honored."

The 38-year-old, meanwhile, has since joined forces with fellow Serbs Dusan Vemic and Boris Bosnjakovic. He will be eager to go deep at the French Open next fortnight and will open his campaign against the USA's Mackenzie McDonald later on Tuesday (May 27).

