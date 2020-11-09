I don't take being the leader of the game or the spokesperson for all male players for granted: Roger Federer

Roger Federer recently appeared for a video interview for motivational brand BecomingX, where he spoke in depth about several topics. In the first half of the video, we saw how the Swiss legend spoke about his struggles as a junior before paying tribute to his late coach Peter Carter.

In the next segment of the video, Roger Federer touched upon his responsibilities as an ambassador of the sport while also highlighting the importance of passion in one’s pursuit of their goals.

Roger Federer has served tennis both on and off the courts in the last two decades. His mesmerizing game coupled with his near-flawless public image has him the most important ambassador for the sport.

According to the 39-year-old, being a ‘leader’ or a ‘spokesperson’ for men's tennis is not something that he takes for granted.

“Becoming World No. 1 and winning Wimbledon, sort of being the leader of the game in some ways or just a spokesperson for all male tennis players, I don't take it for granted,” Federer remarked.

For Roger Federer, being an ambassador is a chance to 'inspire' those who see him as their hero. He looked up to the likes of Stefan Edberg, Pete Sampras, Boris Becker, and Michael Jordan, which is why he feels heroes are important.

“I really appreciate it because for me heroes are really important,” Federer continued. “You know I had Stefan Edberg, Pete Sampras, Boris Becker and Michael Jordan. I have a chance to give back, a chance to inspire.”

One thing I do believe in is not wasting your talent: Roger Federer

Continuing to talk about his achievements in tennis, Roger Federer stated that he wasn’t entirely sure for the reasons behind his enormous success.

The five-time US Open champion pointed out that it was difficult to horde such lofty ambitions in tennis in Switzerland. This is because the country is traditionally conservative and a very academic-centric nation

“I'm actually not quite sure exactly why I succeeded as much as I did,” Federer continued. “You don't aim for 20 Grand Slams. You don't aim for World no. 1 anyway, not in my world, not in my normal upbringing in Switzerland. I'm not sure if we dream this big, you know. It's not something that happens quickly or easily.”

Being passionate about his tennis career is something that helped Roger Federer scale monumental heights in the sport. The eight-time Wimbledon champion believes that such a trait is beneficial for players while pursuing their goals.

“If you're passionate about what you're doing, keep going, keep believing, reach for the stars,” Federer remarked. “Surround yourself with the right people and if you really go for it.”

Letting one's talent go to waste, however, deeply upsets Roger Federer. The Swiss legend believes that talent can always be nurtured along with the assistance of the mind and body.

“One thing I do believe in is not wasting your talent,” Federer asserted. “You can always control like your mind and your fitness I feel.”