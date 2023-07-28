"I am not a tennis mum, I am a soccer mum" - Arantxa Sanchez Vicario on supporting her children's passion

Tennis great Arantxa Sanchez Vicario recently discussed her support for her children's soccer passion.

Sanchez Vicario's first marriage, in July 2000, to sports writer Juan Vehils, ended in divorce in 2001. She married businessman Josep Santacana in 2008, with whom she has a daughter named Arantxa (14) and a son named Leo (12). However, the couple got divorced in 2019.

The three-time Rothenbaum champion was an honorary guest at the ongoing Hamburg Open on Friday (July 28). She was also recognized for her contributions to the tournament.

The Spaniard spoke with tournament officials and stated that both of her children are soccer players and that she always supports them during their games and their passion for the sport.

"They are both soccer players. So I am not a tennis mum, I am a soccer mum. Every weekend, I support my daughter and my son during their games. It’s great to see that they are having fun with sports," Sanchez Vicario said.

Sanchez Vicaro added that she now enjoys her time as a full-time mother, but she still follows tennis in a "more relaxed way."

"I enjoy my time as a mother. I follow tennis a little bit but in a different, more relaxed way. My full-time job is being a mum, so that’s why you don’t see me that often," she said.

A look at Arantxa Sanchez Vicario's career

Arantxa Sanchez Vicario pictured at the Fed Cup.

Arantxa Sanchez Vicario rose to prominence in the late 1980s and early 1990s, eventually becoming one of the most successful female tennis players of her generation. She won four Grand Slam singles titles: the French Open in 1989, 1994 and 1998 and the US Open in 1994.

The Spaniard was also a formidable doubles player, having won six Grand Slam titles in women's doubles and four in mixed doubles. Her aggressive style of play and exceptional footwork on clay courts earned her the moniker "The Barcelona Bumblebee."

Arantxa Sanchez Vicario also represented her country Spain in five Olympic games (1988-2004) and won two silver medals in singles and doubles in 1992 and 1996, respectively.

Sanchez Vicario reached the World No. 1 ranking in singles in 1995 and also held the top spot in doubles. Her unwavering dedication and fighting spirit made her a fan favorite.

However, the 51-year-old retired from professional tennis in 2002, leaving an illustrious legacy as one of Spain's greatest players. She was later inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2007.