I think the 13 for Rafa will push Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer to even greater heights: Marion Bartoli

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli says that Rafael Nadal's 20th Grand Slam win will push rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to win more Grand Slams as the three legends look to hold the record for the most number of Grand Slam singles titles in men's tennis history.

Rafael Nadal recently won the French Open in Paris with a straight sets demolition of Novak Djokovic to tie Roger Federer, who has not played since the Australian Open in January, at 20 Slams. World No.1 Novak Djokovic is currently three titles behind Federer and Nadal at 17 majors.

Speaking on the show Match Points for the Tennis Majors website, Bartoli said that the race for the Greatest of All Time can only be decided only after the Big Three retire.

"Neither Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic have finished. We really have to wait till those three - all of them - are retired. Because all of those three players have different qualities. For Rafa, it's clay... For Roger, it's grass... For Novak, it's the Australian Open," opined Bartoli.

"I think the Rafa's 13 French Open titles will push Novak and Roger to even greater heights because they want to catch up. Once those three players, unfortunately for tennis, retire, then you really have to take everything into consideration to see which of those three are the greatest of all time," added Bartoli.

Roger Federer's best chance to win another Grand Slam would be to play a few events before heading into Wimbledon: Marion Bartoli

Marion Bartoli and Roger Federer

The Frenchwoman also spoke about Roger Federer's chances of winning another Grand Slam. Federer says that he expects to return at the Australian Open in January 2021. Bartoli feels it would be ideal if Roger Federer could play some events before that to give himself the best possible chance to win at Wimbledon.

Advertisement

"Will Roger Federer win another Grand Slam title? Yes, of course. I think it is better he has a four to five month warm-up before he arrives at Wimbledon. I think if he arrives at SW 19 without any matches for 9 months and if Wimbledon is his first slam of the year, he might be too rusty," said Bartoli.

🍂 Autumn practice for Roger Federer in Switzerland (on hard court like Australian Open's ones)



(📸 @cbgolfcoaching / Instagram) pic.twitter.com/5HiF84dWnF — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) October 28, 2020

Bartoli added that Roger Federer's easy style of play will suit the grass courts and the conditions at SW 19 will help him win at Wimbledon.

"He doesn't have to use too much of his fitness on the grass due to the nature of his game. He can serve and volley, come to the net and use that slice wisely. If Roger Federer is able to build up some momentum and confidence, he can win it. He was so close against Novak last time," said Bartoli.