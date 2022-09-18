"I think it won't affect him even if he spends two years without winning a Grand Slam; I know him well, and he likes tennis too much to break down and get distracted" - Carlos Alcaraz's first coach Kiko Navarro

Carlos Alcaraz's first coach Kiko Navarro has said that the 19-year-old is unfazed by pressure and distractions, as he loves the sport "too much."

Alcaraz, 19, became the youngest World No. 1 in ATP history after he beat Casper Ruud in a winner-takes-all final at the US Open last Sunday. The youngster was one of five players - including Ruud - who entered New York with the opportunity to leave as the top-ranked player.

After defending champion Daniil Medvedev, four-time winner Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas failed to reach the quarterfinals, Ruud and Alcaraz were the only men left in the fray. With both reaching the final, it marked the first time that both Grand Slam finalists had the chance to become World No. 1.

Showing little exertion from his three previous rounds - where he was taken the distance - Alcaraz beat Ruud in four sets to win his first Major title and create history.

In an interaction with Eurosport, Navarro said that Alcaraz is unlikely to fret even if he doesn't win another Major for two years despite the pressure of expectations.

“I think it won't affect him even if he spends two years without winning a Grand Slam," said Navarro. "I know him well, and he likes tennis too much to break down and get distracted. He will always have goals; he will not burn out."

Alcaraz, meanwhile, lost his first match as World No. 1, going down to Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in three sets in Davis Cup Group B action in Valencia on Friday.

Carlos Alcaraz's milestones following US Open triumph

Carlos Alcaraz after his US Open win

Carlos Alcaraz achieved quite a few milestones following his maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows last week.

He is the first player in three decades (Stefan Edberg - 1992 US Open) to win a Grand Slam after going five sets in the fourth round, quarterfinals and semifinals. Alcaraz is also the first player in the Open Era to win the US Open in only his second appearance, having made the quarterfinals on his debut last year.

Alcaraz is the youngest Grand Slam winner since Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros in 2005. He's also the first teenager - since Pete Sampras (1990) - and second overall to win the US Open.

The first teenager to become World No. 1 - Carlos Alcaraz is the seventh player in the Open Era to win the US Open after saving a match point (Jannik Sinner, quarterfinals) earlier in the tournament.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far