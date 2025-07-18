"I think he completely lost motivation"- Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou weighs in on Novak Djokovic's career being 'nearly finished'

Novak Djokovic claimed his record equalling 24th Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open. However, after almost two years of a Grand Slam title-drought, quite a while from the former World No. 1's high standards, many are wondering if he is near the end of his career.

In a podcast by the UTS, Nick Kyrgios put forth the same question to Serena William's ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

"So is Novak [Djokovic] nearly finished?"

Mouratoglou thought aloud for a while before assesing that Novak Djokovic probably found it difficult to be motivated after he acheived the milestone of 24 Grand Slams. He also spoke briefly about Rafael Nadal's retirement in 2024 and how that might have had an effect on Djokovic's drive to win.

"He's just realized that he would be the best of all times because Rafa was out and the thing he was fighting for 15 years...suddenly there's no more goal. So I think he completely lost the motivation which is easy to understand which is normal," he said [at 7:51]

Mouratoglou also spoke of the Serb's performance against Jannik Sinner at the semifinals of the 2025 French Open where he felt that former could have won. Sinner defeated Djokovic and later lost to the eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

"I don't know if you saw his match against Sinner in Roland Garros [2025] but I felt he was more in demonstration mode than him wanting to win," he said [at 8:17].

Mouratoglou admitted to exaggerating but as an admirer believed that Novak Djokovic could have pushed himself harder to win.

"That's crazy but I think he's such an incredible competitor I think he would have won. But he just wanted to feel, I can potentially beat those guys, they're not miles away from me and I want to enjoy the moment, I want the crowd to like me, I want to do a nice press conference after. I exaggerate but I feel, I felt this the whole match," he added.

The discussion continued with Kyrgios also giving his opinion on the subject.

Nick Kyrgios in agreement with Patrick Mouratoglou over Novak Djokovic nearing the end of his career

Nick Kyrgios agreed with Patrick Mouratoglou on Novak Djokovic potentially reaching the end of his career. Kyrgios last went toe-to-toe with Djokovic in the final of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, where the latter won his 21st Major title.

Since then the Aussie has undergone knee surgery and is inactive on the ATP Tour. He is now a commentator and recently sat down for a discussion with Mouratoglou on a UTS podcast. In light of Djokovic's potential retirement, he recalled running into the 100 ATP title winner.

"I asked him; he was at Indian Wells this year. We were in the locker room. I was like, why? Why are you here? I said, Why? and he just goes, I don't know. I was like, What about your kids? Why won't you spend some time with your family?, This guy's just like, Gee, I don't know. So I think, like, that was the first time I think he misses his family a lot," Kyrgios said [at 9:15].

The discussion went on with the duo in agreement. Kyrgios closed the discussion with the prediction that if Djokovic did not win the upcoming US Open in September, the latter would find it difficult to continue.

"And if he wants a Grand Slam, maybe it would give him [motivation]... but I can't say it. If he doesn't win this one, I don't think he can win another one."

Kyrgios had expressed similar sentiments during Novak Djokovic's 2025 Wimbledon semifinal run.

