"Novak Djokovic is on his last legs" - Nick Kyrgios shares grim verdict on Serb despite his Wimbledon run, backs Alcaraz & Sinner to take over

Despite Novak Djokovic's solid run at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Nick Kyrgios believes the Serb is nearing the end of his career. The Aussie also claimed that Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are the future of the sport.

Before Djokovic set out to play in the quarterfinals at SW19 on Wednesday, July 9, Kyrgios provided his analysis on a special 'Wimbledon Watchalong' on TNT Sports. The 30-year-old Aussie said that the 24-time Grand Slam champion was on his last legs.

"Djokovic, I do believe, and I hate to say, is on his last legs... He's still an amazing player and he can still compete, but I'm just not sure for how long. I think Alcaraz and Sinner will be carrying this sport for the next 10-15 years," Nick Kyrgios said.

Djokovic, 38, has shown signs of aging and slowing down in recent years. However, he keeps coming back with exceptional motivation and proves the doubters wrong. In his quarterfinal against young Italian Flavio Cobolli, the Serb went a set down but mounted a solid comeback to win 6-7(6), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz and Sinner have been in dominant form, backing up Kyrgios' prediction. The duo has claimed each of the last six Grand Slam titles and now both stand in the Wimbledon semifinals, aiming to extend that streak to seven in a row.

Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Carlos Alcaraz's 2025 Wimbledon Championships QF results

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Carlos Alcaraz are all making strong cases for the Wimbledon 2025 title with impressive runs into the semifinals at SW19.

Djokovic advanced with a gritty victory over Flavio Cobolli. This marked his record 14th Wimbledon semifinal, breaking past Roger Federer’s mark. He now gears up for a blockbuster semifinal showdown with world No. 1 Sinner.

The Italian, fresh off a 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-4 win over American Ben Shelton, controlled the match with his quality tennis, even with concerns about a sore elbow. The two are set to rekindle their rivalry in the semis, just as they did in 2023. Two years ago, Djokovic easily defeated the Italian 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz has been dominant on grass this year. He cruised past local favorite Cameron Norrie in straight sets and enters the semifinals as the defending champion. His next opponent will be Taylor Fritz. The stage is set for a thrilling Friday at Wimbledon.

