“I think he’s a great underdog, he’ll be a little more free, a little looser in this match with Djokovic" - University coach David Roditi on Cameron Norrie

In his first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal on Tuesday, ninth seed Cameron Norrie won a battle of nerves as he defeated 58th-ranked David Goffin 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 in three hours and 28 minutes.

This was the second five-set thriller for the World No. 12 at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships after his second-round match against Spain's Jaume Munar. The Brit has so far handed out three bagels to his opponents in the five matches that he has played.

The 26-year-old is now gearing up for his first Grand Slam semifinal with his opponent, current and six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic. Before the match, retired Mexican player and Norrie's former Head Coach at Texas Christian University David Roditi said that being the underdog, the Brit would be able to play more freely against the Serb.

“I just remember how competitive he was, brutally competitive. I think he’s a great underdog. This will be his first match in the tournament, he truly plays as an underdog, and he loves being in that role. It’s deep in the tournament where he feels very comfortable, he’s won a lot, and the crowd. You saw his reaction at 4-3 in the fourth set against Goffin, screaming and getting the crowd going. That was the best part about this.

"He didn’t play that well against Goffin. He looked like he was just managing himself the whole time. What a confidence booster for him, that he didn’t even play his best tennis and he’s in the semi-finals at Wimbledon. So, I think he’ll be a little more free, a little looser in this match with Djokovic," Roditi said.

"I’m going to enjoy that and take it to him" - Cameron Norrie on his semifinal match against Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic leads head-to-head 1-0 against Cameron Norrie

It is no secret that if Cameron Norrie manages to beat 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic on Friday, it will be one of the biggest upsets in the history of the tournament. Although the 35-year-old Serb is the favorite to win his seventh grass-court Major title, Norrie aims to make things as difficult for him as possible.

"It's going to be a tough one with his record here at Wimbledon. Obviously, grass is his favorite surface. I would say it's one of the tougher tasks in tennis. I’m going to come out, I’m going to enjoy that and take it to him. Hopefully, you guys can get behind me again. I’m sure you will. Looking forward to it. Can’t enjoy too much now, just need to get ready for Novak," Norrie said.

