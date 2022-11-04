"I think I stepped it up even more and I’m just really pleased with the way I finished” - Novak Djokovic analyzes his Round of 16 performance at the Paris Masters

Former World No. 1 and 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic advanced into the 2022 Rolex Paris Masters quarterfinals after defeating former champion Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-1 in straight sets.

The Serb looked imperious throughout the match but had a slight hiccup in the first set after going a break up at the start of the match.

In his post-match interview, he mentioned that he had to step up after losing his serve in the first set and was pleased with the way he ended the encounter.

“Khachanov is someone I know really well. We train [together] a lot, and we played almost 10 times against each other on different surfaces… He beat me four years ago in the final, so I know he likes this surface, he likes these conditions.

“The first [set] was quite even. I had my chances, he had a break, and he was hanging on, and I broke his serve in the 10th game of the first set, and I think after that, the momentum shifted. In the second set, I was a different player. I think I stepped it up even more, served better, and I’m just really pleased with the way I finished,” he said.

"He’s definitely a much-improved player on [hard courts]" - Novak Djokovic on his next opponent Lorenzo Musetti

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action in his round of 16 singles match against Karen Khachanov at the Rolex Paris Masters.

The Serb next faces an in-form Lorenzo Musetti in the last eight of the event. Djokovic has won both of their previous matches but revealed that the young Italian is a much-improved player on the hard courts.

"He’s definitely a much-improved player on [hard courts]. He has had some big wins this week, his first title a few weeks ago on [hard courts]," said the former World No. 1.

The Serb mentioned that the Italian is very talented and possesses every shot in the game while stating that he was looking forward to the matchup and called it a "good challenge."

"He’s so talented, he’s got everything in his game. He can play in the court, he can defend well, he’s got great movement, but I know his game well, and I’m looking forward to a good challenge,” he added.

Novak Djokovic is vying for a seventh title in Bercy after winning the title as recently as last season in the French capital.

