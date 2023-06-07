“I think Iga Swiatek’s pressure on herself is her biggest threat, then Aryna Sabalenka” - Agnieszka Radwanska

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek's current level is unmatched by any other player on the WTA tour presently, believes Agnieszka Radwanska. The latter recently stated that only two people could stop her compatriot from a successful title defense at Roland Garros - Swiatek herself and Aryna Sabalenka.

Iga Swiatek is just two wins away from becoming the first woman since Justine Henin in 2007 to defend her French Open title. She warded off a challenge from World No. 6 Coco Gauff to set up a semifinal clash against in-form Brazilian, Beatriz Haddad Maia. The Pole is yet to drop a set in this year’s Clay Slam and has dropped only 15 games so far.

The World No. 1 is humble about her chances to lift the trophy for the third time this year. But Radwanska stated that she could not see any other player at the same level as Swiatek at the moment.

“I think she's showing this kind of level that you can't really see in any other players,” Radwanska told rolandgarros.com. “I don't know how the girls have to play against her to even be close to winning a set. At the moment, I don't see any player playing at the same level as Iga.”

The former World No. 2 also declared that only two people could stop the Polish star from defending her title, and they are Swiatek herself and Aryna Sabalenka. Radwanska also praised the 22-year-old’s consistency, focus, and strength.

“I think herself, the pressure on herself,” she said. “I think that’s her biggest threat and then, I think Sabalenka. I don't see anyone else, to be honest.

“I think she's very consistent. She is very focused on the first point of the match and obviously, she's so strong. Her ball is really going with unbelievable power,” said the 34-year-old.

“With her spin on the forehand side on the clay, it is just killing the girls. That's why we can see scores like that.”

“I’m pretty happy to be in the semifinal” - Iga Swiatek after defeating Coco Gauff

French Open defending champion Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek defeated American Coco Gauff in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, in the quarterfinal of the 2023 French Open. The World No. 1 said she was happy to be in the semifinal, despite a tighter match against the World No. 6.

“Even though she’s young, she’s experienced, and I’m pretty happy to be in the semifinal,” said the Pole. “I'm actually happy that today was a tighter match, and I'll be ready, no matter what.”

With her quarterfinal triumph on June 7, Swiatek improved her head-to-head with Gauff to 7-0. The American has not yet won a single set in all her matches against the current World No. 1.

Iga Swiatek remains on course for a title clash against World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka but faces a challenge from No. 14 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semifinal, on June 8.

The Pole’s No. 1 ranking is also under threat. Being the defending champion, Swiatek must win the French Open if Sabalenka reaches the final to keep her top spot.

