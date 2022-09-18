"I think Indian Wells and Miami that year was the best I have seen him play vs Rafael Nadal maybe ever" - Brad Gilbert on Roger Federer

Former American tennis player and coach Brad Gilbert has said that Roger Federer played his best tennis against his arch-rival Rafael Nadal during the 2017 season.

Federer had a dream year in 2017, winning seven titles, including the Australian Open and Wimbledon. He defeated Nadal four times over the course of the year in Melbourne, Indian Wells, Miami, and Shanghai.

Gilbert reminisced about that period, remarking that the Swiss maestro's backhand was at its best.

"I think IW and Miami that year was the best I have seen him play vs Vamos-Rafa maybe ever and definitely the best the backhand ever was," he said.

Federer ended the season at World No. 2, just behind Nadal, after beginning his campaign ranked No. 17.

"It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports people around the world" - Rafael Nadal pays tribute to Roger Federer

Roger Federer during the Centre Court Centenary Celebration at Wimbledon 2022

Roger Federer sent shockwaves through the tennis community by announcing his impending retirement from the sport on Thursday.

Rafael Nadal took to social media to pay tribute to his "friend and rival," remarking that it was "a sad day."

"Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come… it’s a sad day for me personally and for sports people around the world. I said it to you when we spoke and now it’s here," said Nadal.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion spoke about the "honor" and "privilege" of spending so many years with Federer, on and off the court.

"It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court," he added.

Nadal concluded his tribute by wishing the Swiss happiness in the future and looked forward to the Laver Cup where they will represent Team Europe.

"We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London at the Laver Cup," said the World No. 3.

