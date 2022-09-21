“I think it’s special for me, personally, a young player coming up, to be up against these four legendary players” - Felix Auger-Aliassime on the opportunity to play against the 'Big 4' at Laver Cup

World No. 13 Felix Auger-Aliassime will represent Team World in the 2022 Laver Cup. The Canadian star expressed his excitement to be a part of the competition where he will face off against some of the legendary names in the sport. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray will be representing Team Europe alongside Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Team World, meanwhile, boasts the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz, who are set to feature alongside Alex de Minaur, Jack Sock and Diego Schwartzman. The World Team will be led by the renowned John McEnroe, and the European team will be captained by Bjorn Borg.

Auger-Aliassime is currently experiencing a mixed season so far with 39 wins against 22 losses. He won his first career title when he defeated Andrey Rublev to clinch the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam earlier this year. The Canadian had a poor campaign at the 2022 US Open as he fell to Jack Draper in the second round of the tournament.

The 22-year-old has faced the 'Big 4' only a handful of times. He has a solid record versus Murray, having won both of their meetings thus far, and also holds a 1-0 advantage against the Swiss Maestro. He has, however, never defeated Nadal or Djokovic in his career. The Serb has won their sole encounter, while the Spaniard has defeated him twice.

Despite the mixed results, the young Canadian told the official Laver Cup website that he is eager to play against the Big 4 and added that it will be a special opportunity for him to come up against the legendary players.

“For sure having mainly Novak and Rafa there, who have been two of the most consistent players in the last years and again this year in the Grand Slams, is tough for us. Intimidating in a way. On the other hand, you also have Roger and Murray, which is really the elite of tennis in the last almost 20 years. I think it’s special for me, personally, a young player coming up, to be up against these four legendary players,” He said

"Feels special to be part of an elite team of players, an elite competition" - Felix Auger-Aliassime on playing the 2022 Laver Cup

Laver Cup 2022 - Previews

Felix Auger-Aliassime expressed his excitement for the opportunity to represent Team World again at the 2022 Laver Cup in London with such a talented group of players and captains.

He will play alongside Taylor Fritz, Diego Schwartzman, Alex De Minaur, Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. The squad will be captained by John McEnroe and vice-captained by his brother Patrick McEnroe.

"I had a great time last year, even though the win didn’t go our way. Special to be part of an elite team of players, an elite competition, with the two captains there," he said.

The Canadian previously participated in the 2021 Laver Cup as well and lost his sole match at the event to Matteo Berrettini.

