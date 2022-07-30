"I think it's madness, and completely inexplicable" - Buck Sexton on Novak Djokovic not being able to play at the US Open

According to American radio presenter Buck Sexton, it is insane to prevent Novak Djokovic from competing at the upcoming US Open.

Despite being included on the tournament's entry list, the US Open appears to have closed the door on Djokovic's ability to compete at the season's last Grand Slam.

To enter the US, non-citizens must be properly vaccinated against the coronavirus; as Djokovic has repeatedly stated, he will not take the shot and hence he will not be permitted entry into the country.

Jamie Jenkins @statsjamie | Novak Djokovic is included in the entry list of the US Open but currently banned from entry.



Data shows someone fully vaccinated under USA definition just as likely to catch Covid as Djokovic.



His ban is not scientific but coercive control.



In light of this, Buck Sexton discussed Djokovic's suspension from the US Open in a podcast interview with Patrick McEnroe. He asserted that it is entirely unreasonable to prevent the Serb from taking part and that this is a nationwide problem, not one special to the US Open.

"I think it’s madness," Sexton said. "I think it is completely inexplicable and my understanding is that this is a federal government issue and not a US open specific one."

The American also praised the Serb for staying true to his principles and standing strong on his morals.

"The basis of restriction for any kind of non-citizens coming in to America as some kind of a greater health threat is completely ridiculous," Sexton said, adding, "I mean it doesn’t exist anymore and I give a lot of credit to Novak Djokovic for standing behind his principles on it and standing strong."

Serbians from US send president Joe Biden a letter to let Novak Djokovic play at the US Open

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the Wimbledon 2022 men's singles title

Politika, a Serbian news outlet, reports that a Serbian-American group has asked Biden directly to let Djokovic enter the US. Nebojsa Jovanovic, the proprietor of a business that advertises professional tennis, has written to Joe Biden to request that Novak Djokovic be allowed to take part in the tournament at Flushing Meadows.

The letter stated:

"The US Open is the biggest tennis tournament in the world, and it will not be what it is without Novak Djokovic. Considering the economic situation and the crisis at all levels, America must not allow the US Open not to be held in its full glory and capacity, which also means the participation of Novak Djokovic, who has been crowned three times at the US Open."

"Novak does not pose any security threat, is one of the healthiest people in the world due to his disciplined lifestyle and serves as a role model and inspiration to millions around the world. It is in America’s interest that the biggest tournament in the world hosts the best player in the world, especially since he just won his seventh Wimbledon title in London."

