Jannik Sinner has expressed confidence in his ability to challenge four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Sinner's impressive grasscourt prowess was on display during his quarterfinal clash against Djokovic at SW19 last year. The Italian rallied back from a 1-4 deficit in the opening set, breaking the Serb's serve twice to claim the first set.

He then dominated the second set with his exceptional returning skills and powerful groundstrokes to take a 2-0 lead and inch closer to his maiden Grand Slam semifinal appearance.

However, Djokovic showed his mettle as he put on a clinical performance in the third and fourth sets to force a decider. Despite Sinner putting up an impressive fight in the final set, he was unable to match Djokovic's level of play, allowing the Serb to claim a 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory.

During his pre-tournament press conference, Jannik Sinner hailed the 23-time Grand Slam champion as the favorite to defend his title at Wimbledon 2023. He asserted that very few players could defeat Djokovic at the All England Club, either those with exceptional serves or players who could effectively vary their gameplay like Carlos Alcaraz.

“In terms of experience and confidence, Nole is certainly the favorite. There are few who can beat him. Either who serves really well, but has to do it for five sets, or who manages to vary the game a bit like Alcaraz, which he knows how to do very well," he said.

Sinner recalled his performance against the Serb in last year's quarterfinal and reiterated that while there were few players who could defeat Djokovic on grass, he counted himself among the ones who could.

"I can't deny it, I think I showed that I'm ready last year too. I have shown that if I find my game I can do very well on grass. I don't think there are many players who can beat him, but I include myself among them," he added.

"We young people have to figure out how to get to 36-37 years old and have Novak Djokovic's physical shape" - Jannik Sinner

The Serb helped Jannik Sinner up at Wimbledon 2022

Jannik Sinner lauded Novak Djokovic's physical conditioning which had allowed him to win 23 Grand Slam titles.

“We young people have to figure out how to get to 36/37 years old and have Nole's physical shape. It is very interesting to see how well he is doing. Winning so many Grand Slams, but also other major tournaments, is incredible," he said.

Sinner also expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to take learn from the Serb's physical prowess.

"You have to be physically ready because he can play even five hours a day. I'm glad he's here to be able to learn something more from him," he added.

Jannik Sinner will begin his quest for his maiden title at SW19 against Juan Manuel Cerundolo on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic will commence his bid for his record-tying eighth Wimbledon title against Pedro Cachin on the same day.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes