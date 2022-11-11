Dominic Thiem opens up about his wildest player party memory, picks Ginny Weasley from Harry Potter as his first crush, and more

Dominic Thiem revealed his first crush during a recent confessional cart interview with the Tennis Channel.

The 2020 US Open champion took part in the Tennis Channel's confessional cart series, in which players answer a series of light-hearted questions while riding on a golf cart to the locker room.

When asked how he felt about giving an interview on a golf cart, Thiem responded that it wasn't good because he had already done one, but yet, he looked forward to it.

“It wasn’t positive feeling honestly because it’s not my first time on this golf cart. So, I really love it. So I was looking forward to it," said Dominic Thiem.

He revealed that his wildest player party memory was at Acapulco in 2016, when he won the title. He said that he partied harder in 2017 because he had two days to himself after losing in the quarterfinals.

“That’s definitely Acapulco players party. I’m gonna tell it in public now, I never did it before but I won the tournament in 2016 and the week was way nicer in 2017 because I lost in quarters but then I had two days for party. So the nicer and wilder memories are from 2017,” he stated.

Speaking of taking a road trip with a player, he said that such trips are basically about one's driving skills and that he doesn't trust anyone else.

“I mean it’s mostly about the driving skills and I don’t really know about the driving skills of most of the players but I don’t trust anybody on the steering wheel, so I’ll go with myself,” said Thiem.

When asked about his first crush after that, he responded that it was Ginny Weasley from Harry Potter.

“I think that was maybe Ginny Weasley from Harry Potter,” Thiem revealed.

"That’s pretty embarrassing, not for them, but for me" - Dominic Thiem on sharing locker room with Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray

Dominic Thiem with his 2020 US Open trophy

In the same interview, Dominic Thiem discussed how nervous he felt about sharing the locker room with tennis greats like Nadal, Federer, Djokovic, and Murray. He claimed it was his most embarrassing locker room moment, especially early on during his career when he still considered them more of as sporting legends and less as real-life people.

“Actually that must be the first time when I when I’ve been in the same locker room with Rafa, Roger, Novak, Andy you know, I mean you see these guys when you’re only 10 years old in the TV and then you are next to them in the locker room and they kind of don’t know what to say, you’re like, ‘Oh! Who is that?’, I mean I didn’t even know that those guys were real. So that’s pretty embarrassing, not for them, but for me,” said Dominic Thiem.

