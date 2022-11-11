"That’s pretty embarrassing, not for them, but for me" - Dominic Thiem on sharing locker room with Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray

Dominic Thiem revealed that sharing the locker room with the Big 4 Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray has been his most embarrassing locker room experience.

In a candid interview with Tennis Channel, Thiem revealed how it made him anxious to share a locker room with tennis greats like Nadal, Federer, Djokovic and Murray. He said that when he was 10 years old, he saw these players on TV and that when he shared the locker room with them, it was difficult for him to believe they were real.

“Actually that must be the first time when I when I’ve been in the same locker room with Rafa, Roger, Novak, Andy you know, I mean you see these guys when you’re only 10 years old in the TV and then you are next to them in the locker room and they kind of don’t know what to say, you’re like, ‘Oh! Who is that?’, I mean I didn’t even know that those guys were real. So that’s pretty embarrassing, not for them, but for me,” said Dominic Thiem.

Dominic Thiem: "The past two years were tough, but I’m so glad and thankful it’s going in the right direction"

Dominic Thiem in action at the 2022 Gijon Open.

Dominic Thiem announced the end of his 2022 season via social media. With his troubles with injury and form, it has not been the ideal year for the Austrian. His last few performances, however, have been reassuring. He is now back in the top 100 of the ATP rankings after briefly falling to No. 352.

The former World No. 3 acknowledged that his last two seasons had been challenging but expressed relief that things were moving in the right direction. He continued by saying that he would rest and get ready for the upcoming season.

"Hi all. After the loss at home this week, the official ATP season is over for me. The past two years were tough, but I’m so glad and thankful it’s going in the right direction. Without all your support throughout this time, my comeback wouldn’t be possible. Also, I want to thank all my partners who support me in good and bad times. Now it’s time to rest and prepare for the 2023 season," Dominic Thiem tweeted.

Thiem stated that as part of his preparations for the upcoming season, he will participate in the Diriyah Tennis Cup and the World Tennis League in Dubai.

"In preparation for next year, I’ll be playing the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia (@DiriyahCup) and the World Tennis League in Dubai (#worldtennisleague). I’m looking forward to it and hope to see many fans." wrote Thiem.

