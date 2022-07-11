"I don't think Nick Kyrgios would ever lose a match when he serves that well, he could beat everyone else with such a game, maybe Rafa or Roger would have a chance" - Pat Cash after the Wimbledon final

Although Nick Kyrgios extended his wait to win his first Grand Slam title after losing to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, he didn't go down without a fight. In fact, the Australian played better than what the majority of the tennis world expected from the then 40th-ranked player.

It was the third meeting between the two players, with Kyrgios winning both the previous tour-level matches. He broke Djokovic's serve in the fifth game and eventually took the first set 6-4. The Serb quickly collected himself and broke Kyrgios for the first time in his career in the second set. The third set was quite similar to the second, while the 27-year-old pushed the fourth into a tie-break.

Djokovic had no problems whatsoever in winning the tie-break as he beat Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) in three hours and a minute. After the first set, the Aussie seemed to lose focus and took his frustration out on his team and the chair umpire numerous times till the last point was played.

In an interview with SportKlub, former Australian player Pat Cash heaped praise on Kyrgios for the way he played, saying that only the Big 3 could deal with his big serve.

"For Kyrgios, I think it was impressive how he came back after the way he lost the third set, when he lost his nerve and fell a little bit. I thought Novak could cruise through the fourth set easily, but Kyrgios served brilliantly. I mean, 73 percent of the first serve and Novak won - I don't think Nick would ever lose a match when he serves that well. He would beat everyone else with such a game - maybe Rafa or Roger would have a chance," Cash said.

"In addition to all that, it should also be emphasized how Djokovic served in important points. We are talking about Nick's serve, but Novak's serve was also excellent, especially in some difficult situations. Nick managed to stay in the match and serve exceptionally well, but Novak managed to return enough returns. The ability he has on the return is strange, I don't know how he does it," Cash added.

"I think I dealt with the pressure pretty well" - Nick Kyrgios after Wimbledon final defeat

Nick Kyrgios lost to Novak Djokovic in his first Major final appearance

In a press conference after the Wimbledon final, a dejected Nick Kyrgios stated that he dealt well with the pressure and also emphasized the challenge against the Big 3 in a five-set match.

"I came out in the first set and I looked like I was the one who'd been playing a lot of finals. I think I dealt with the pressure pretty well. In the best-of-five against Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer, you feel like even if you win the first set, you still have to climb up Mount Everest to get it done," Kyrgios said.

"I feel like if I had won today, I would have struggled with motivation. I have been told my entire life that winning Wimbledon is the ultimate achievement. I'm not like a young guy like Sinner or Alcaraz, who has come on tour recently and gone deep at Slams. It has taken me almost ten years of my career to finally get to the point of playing for a Grand Slam and coming up short," Nick Kyrgios added.

