"I think Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer enjoyed the rivalry they had" - Jurgen Klopp compares tennis rivalry to battle between Liverpool & Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently referenced the rivalry between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer while talking about the rivalry between the Merseyside club and Manchester City.

Liverpool and City are widely regarded as two of the best teams in Europe as well as in England. They regularly push each other to the brink in multiple competitions and often make for the best footballing spectacles in recent times.

The same can be said of Federer and Nadal, who have dominated tennis for a good part of the last couple of decades. Several major titles have often gotten split between the two.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will take on Manchester City this Sunday in what could be a title-deciding clash in the Premier League.

Speaking to the media (via ESPN) ahead of the fixture, Klopp highlighted how both sides have pushed the other to strive for excellence.

"The last four years we've stepped up a bit closer to City. We've pushed each other to incredible points tallies, I never thought it would be possible in this league," Klopp said. "The consistency both teams have shown over the period is crazy."

The German coach firmly believes rivalries are necessary to get the better out of an individual or side. In this context, he cited the rivalry between the two tennis greats before acknowledging City's role in helping Liverpool improve.

"In sport, I think what helps the most is a strong opponent. In the long term, especially," Jurgen Klopp said. "I think Nadal and Federer enjoyed the rivalry they had. That's how it is in sport. I wouldn't say I'm thankful City is that good, but it didn't harm our development."

Klopp revealed that he expects a cracking match on Sunday, highlighting how both sides would like to go for the kill against each other.

"I'm expecting a good game. I know that doesn't happen often when two top teams face each other," the German added. "Our history with City shows that very often they have been a pretty interesting watch because both teams really go for it."

A look at Rafael Nadal's rivalry against Roger Federer

The Swiss and the Spaniard ahead of their Wimbledon 2019 clash

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have played each other a whopping 40 times on tour, with their first clash taking place way back in 2004. Nadal leads head-to-head by a margin of 24-16. However, it is Federer who has had the upper hand over the Mallorcan in recent years.

The Swiss legend has won seven of their last eight fixtures going back to the 2015 Basel Open. Federer's sole defeat to the Mallorcan during this period took place in 2019 at Roland Garros.

Injuries to both players - mainly Federer - and the pandemic have denied fans a 41st meeting between the two. But the Swiss is reportedly targeting a comeback later in the year. Hence, one can be hopeful that the two greats to lock horns sooner rather than later.

