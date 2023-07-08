"I think my security and my life are a little bit more important that tennis" - When Serena Williams commented on Olympics participation in Athens

Serena Williams spoke about her participation in the 2004 Olympics in Athens during that year's Miami Open (then known as the Nasdaq-100 Open). The American had previously won the women's doubles gold in 2000 along with her sister Venus (who won the singles gold as well).

The 2004 Olympics was the first edition of the sporting event that was held after the 9/11 attacks in 2001, and there were fears of a terror attack.

Serena Williams was asked about her participation in the competition amid this and claimed that the security factor was a concern for her. However, she was hopeful of competing.

"Yeah, it is definitely a concern of mine. I'd be kind of naive to say it isn't. You've got to be really careful in the world these days. There's so much going on. It's very unfortunate, but it's just either you go or you don't go, and, I mean, hopefully I'll go," Williams said.

The American also claimed that she wouldn't travel to Athens if her safety became a concern, as it was more important than tennis.

"I think my security and my safety and my life is a little bit more important than tennis. And so if it became a real concern to where I personally wouldn't feel comfortable, then I wouldn't go to Athens because I like my life, I like to live, you know, like waking up in the morning," Williams added.

Serena Williams eventually went on to skip the 2004 Olympics due to a knee injury. Her sister Venus Williams competed and suffered a third-round exit in the singles event at the hands of Mary Pierce.

She competed in the doubles tournament with Chanda Rubin, and the pair lost to eventual gold medalists Li Ting and Sun Tiantian.

Serena Williams won four Olympic golds throughout her career

Serena Williams won four Olympic gold medals throughout her illustrious career. Her only singles triumph at the event came in 2012, when she dropped only 17 games. The American thrashed Maria Sharapova 6-0, 6-1 in the final.

Serena won three women's doubles golds at the Olympics in 2000, 2008, and 2012, with her sister Venus Williams as her partner each year.

The American's final Olympic appearance came in 2016. Seeded first, she reached the third round after wins over Daria Gavrilova and Alize Cornet. Here, Williams lost 6-4, 6-3 to 15th seed Elina Svitolina.

