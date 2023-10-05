"Sometimes what may seem like a miracle, can happen" - Emma Raducanu shares encouraging insights with scholars in Guangzhou

Emma Raducanu, the British tennis player, shared some inspiring tips with a group of HSBC scholars in Guangzhou, China during her visit to the country in September 2023. She spoke on several topics while focusing on persistently pursuing dreams and careers.

The 20-year-old was seen happily meeting the group of scholars in the video by HSBC, which was captioned:

“Emma met a group of #HSBCScholars in Guangzhou & she was only too happy to share her tips for fearlessly pursuing dreams & ambitions. 'When things don’t necessarily work out how you want them to, it’s very important to just stay persistent'.”

Emma Raducanu has been the HSBC Global Brand Ambassador since June 2022. In the clip, she talked about how one should not think that their dreams are too big and how staying ambitious towards an aim can help in achieving it.

“My advice to anyone following their dreams is not to think that any of your dreams are too big. And if you really set your mind to it, I think sometimes what may seem like a miracle can happen.” Raducanu said.

She went on to talk about setbacks in the path of success and added that the importance of being persistent towards one’s dream is essential.

“I think when things don't necessarily work out how you want them to, it is very important to stay persistent with it. I think getting back on the horse as soon as possible is really important,” Emma Raducanu added.

Expand Tweet

The tennis star clicked pictures with the students and conversed with them in Mandarin. She addressed that it is indeed a hard language to master but one should never hesitate to put themselves out there.

“Mandarin is obviously a difficult language to learn. But don't be afraid to make mistakes, you just gotta put yourself out there, in situations you are not necessarily comfortable and used to,” said Raducanu.

Emma Raducanu shared updates on how she is spending her days lately

BNP Paribas Open - Day 8

Emma Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, is relishing some quality time as she prepares for her return to the court. The British tennis star has been out of action since May citing her surgeries on the right ankle and both wrists.

She posted a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram, of how life has been lately in her hometown Bromley, England.

"England time. gym, Bromley, dumplings, me & more dumplings, full moon & my city, shade play, mapo tofu, red roses company, and both British weathers🤣🏋️‍♀️🏡 🥟🥟🥟🥟🥟🥟🌝🌃🎑🕶️👩‍🍳🏉🌹🌳🌞🌧️," she captioned her post.

Emma Raducanu has been suffering from a series of health problems since she emerged victorious in the 2021 US Open. She had to pull out of the 2023 French Open, Wimbledon Championships, and the US Open due to the same.