"I don't think Stefanos Tsitsipas' ultimate focus is winning Grand Slams" - Former fitness coach lambasts Greek for lack of work ethic

Stefanos Tsitsipas' former fitness coach, Christos Fiotakis, recently claimed that winning a Grand Slam title is not at the top of the World No. 11's priorities. Fiotakis, who parted ways with Tsitsipas earlier this week, also questioned the latter's work ethic leading up to matches.

The two-time Major runner-up is currently outside the top 10 ATP rankings, largely due to his slump in form that lasted from September 2023 to February 2024. That said, he made plenty of amends this year as he won his third-career Masters-level title in April.

A key figure this year for Stefanos Tsitsipas, as far as his physical conditioning is concerned, was Christos Fiotakis. However, he has now left the 25-year-old's team, according to SDNA.

Fiotakis joined Tsitsipas' camp, which includes his father and coach Apostolos, a few years ago. The personal trainer disclosed that he was initially supposed to join the Greek star at the 2024 Paris Olympics in July; however, that will not happen now, as the latter believes the 25-year-old has a questionable work ethic.

"I was really looking forward to the Olympics in Paris because I thought that would be the moment when we could bring the gold, which we didn't do in Tokyo, due to bad luck and some strange circumstances," Christos Fiotakis told SDNA.

"As I said, however, we have other priorities and I am not satisfied with Stefanos' work ethics. Right now I don't think his ultimate focus is on playing tennis and getting to the top of the rankings or winning Grand Slams," he added.

Fiotakis further admitted having misgivings about travelling with Stefanos Tsitsipas and his team for the entire year.

"So that's why I too can't travel for seven months straight, with only 25 days at home, when the goals are not high and I'm traveling just to travel," Fiotakis said.

"I have enough work at home and I prefer to distribute my energy to different people in my daily life, make them fitter and achieve what they want, without stress," he added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' former fitness coach Christos Fiotakis: "The results and goals I had set did not come"

Stefanos Tsitsipas retrieves a ball at French Open 2024

During the interaction, Christos Fiotakis claimed that Stefanos Tsitsipas' "team atmosphere" didn't allow him to do his best work. He reiterated that the World No. 11 is not prioritizing winning silverware enough.

"The results and goals I had set as a coach did not come. However, we got Stefanos back on his feet, back to being a healthy athlete and competing at a high level after his injury," Fiotakis told SDNA.

"Beyond that there are some things that are out of my control. The team atmosphere doesn't match my energy and, unfortunately, we have other priorities," he added.

That said, the trainer wished the 25-year-old best of luck in his future endeavors:

"I wish him, however, the best, that he may always be healthy. Thank you for this experience I had with the team, I think I gave them a lot, but I also learned a lot through the seven intense months on tour with such a high level athlete."

