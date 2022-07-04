“I think winning 22 Grand Slams is something nobody is ever going to do again, maybe Djokovic is the only one who is going to do it" - Botic van de Zandschulp ahead of his 4R match against Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal's quest for a 23rd Grand Slam title continues as he gears up to face Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the fourth round of Wimbledon on Monday.

This is just the second time that the 25th-ranked Dutchman has reached the second week of a Major tournament. At the 2021 US Open, he made his way to the quarterfinals before losing out to World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

On his way to the fourth round at SW19, the 26-year-old defeated the likes of Feliciano Lopez, Emil Ruusuvuori, and Richard Gasquet. In the only meeting between Nadal and van de Zandschulp so far, the Spaniard came on top as he comfortably beat the rising star in the third round of the 2022 French Open in May.

The Dutch player realizes the mammoth task that lies ahead of him if he wants to reach another Grand Slam quarterfinal. However, he is confident of his chances. Recalling the 2008 Wimbledon final between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, van de Zandschulp dubbed the match "outstanding" and also lauded the Spaniard for winning 22 Grand Slam titles.

“I played him at Roland Garros and I think at the moment, that is the biggest challenge in tennis. I think it's going to be a tough one here at Wimbledon, but, I have more confidence here to really make a shot. Maybe I can hurt him on grass. I think what he has done, winning 22 Grand Slams, is something nobody is ever going to do. Maybe Djokovic is the only one who is going to do it,” van de Zandschulp said.

“I remember the match he played against Federer, the final here in 2008. I think it went pretty late, in five sets. That one was quite insane. I think he had match points in the fourth set and Federer hit a backhand down the line on match point. I think that match stands out for me," he added.

US Open Tennis @usopen



The makes the second week of a major again, after reaching our quarterfinals last year. Botic van de Zandschulp is the real deal!Themakes the second week of a major again, after reaching our quarterfinals last year. Botic van de Zandschulp is the real deal!The 🇳🇱 makes the second week of a major again, after reaching our quarterfinals last year. https://t.co/XS11jUXxav

Speaking about his game, van de Zandschulp stated that he is striking the ball well and is confident in long matches.

“I think all the parts are falling together, fitting together. I have the feeling during the match my game starts to come together and I'm striking the ball well. I think I can keep up the level for the duration of the match, because I feel physically good. That is why I have confidence in the long matches. Maybe that's a reason why I play more consistently at the Slams," van de Zandschulp concluded.

Controversial end to Rafael Nadal's 3rd-round match

Rafael Nadal called Lorenzo Sonego to the net

Rafael Nadal, who lost a set each in his first two matches, had no problem beating Lorenzo Sonego. The 36-year-old beat the Italian 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the fourth round and keep his hopes of a third Wimbledon title alive.

However, there was a moment of controversy in the third set. After the roof was closed, the Spaniard complained to the chair umpire about Sonego's extended grunting after hitting the ball. As soon as the Italian broke Nadal's serve for the first time in the match, Nadal confronted him at the net. Even after shaking hands post-match, the duo had a heated discussion before heading to the locker room.

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast Rafael Nadal closes out Lorenzo Sonego 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.



Sonego was headed away after a quick handshake but was detained by Nadal. They had a long discussion - Nadal explaining, Sonego seemingly protesting.



It ended cordially, if not warmly. Rafael Nadal closes out Lorenzo Sonego 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.Sonego was headed away after a quick handshake but was detained by Nadal. They had a long discussion - Nadal explaining, Sonego seemingly protesting.It ended cordially, if not warmly. https://t.co/ENvUpmUlh4

However, Rafael Nadal admitted his mistake and apologized for the same in his on-court interview and the press conference.

"I have to say that I was wrong. I should not call him on the net. So apologize for that. My mistake in that. No problem. I recognise that. It's something that I spoke with him in the locker room and it stays there. My intention was never to bother him at all. Just to tell one thing that was bothering me that I think he was doing in that moment, but that's it," Nadal said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far