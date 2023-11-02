"I was thinking I was the most delusional person on earth" - Alycia Parks' Grand Slam and top 10 goals for 2024 amuses fans

American tennis player Alycia Parks engaged with her fans by hosting a text-based question and answer session on her Instagram story on Wednesday, November 1st. While several questions were asked and answered, one in particular garnered significant attention and reactions from tennis fans on the internet.

The 22-year-old tennis player posted a question asked by a fan inquiring about her goals for the 2024 tennis season. With great enthusiasm, she expressed her ambitions of targeting a Grand Slam victory and achieving a top 10 WTA ranking by the summer.

Her aspirations drew a range of reactions, from supportive and encouraging comments by fans who believed in her to skeptics who expressed doubt about her ability to attain those goals.

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) expressed the view that such expectations were unrealistic and delusional.

A fan snarkily advised her to improve her game, prioritize accuracy and not aim for the stands to achieve success.

Another person expressed support for her ambitious goals, emphasizing that aiming to be at the top should always be the primary objective and that they would never criticize players for having lofty aspirations.

Another fan supported her, saying people sometimes resent dreamers, and they encouraged her to aim high and pursue her ambitions.

Here are some other reactions from fans:

Another person expressed their skepticism, suggesting that she would defeat the current Australian Open champion and World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to achieve her goals.

Parks is currently in the quarterfinals of the Dow Tennis Classic in Midland, Michigan, and is set to face Canadian tennis player Katherine Sebov on Saturday.

A sneak peek at Alycia Parks' 2023 season

Alycia Parks (right) and Taylor Townsend (left)

Alycia Parks is currently enjoying the best season of her career. In August, she reached the 40th position on the WTA singles rankings list, her highest ranking to date. In September, she was also ranked 27th in the doubles category, marking her highest achievement in that category as well.

This season, Alycia Parks reached the second qualifying round of the Australian Open and experienced first round exits in both the US Open and French Open. At Wimbledon, she advanced to the second round but was defeated by Ana Bogdan.

In the doubles category, she clinched the Cincinnati Open title alongside compatriot Taylor Townsend by defeating Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez in the final.

She also defeated two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka at the Madrid Open to reach the third round.

Parks secured her first WTA singles title at the Lyon Open by defeating World No. 10 Caroline Garcia 7-6 (9-7), 7-5.