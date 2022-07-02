I am not thinking about if I'm going to catch COVID-19 but being cautious is necessary: Novak Djokovic after Wimbledon 3R win

Novak Djokovic said after his Wimbledon third-round win over Miomir Kecmanovic on Friday that he doesn't think too much about contracting COVID-19 but that he's still taking precautions.

The top seed was in the element against his compatriot, dropping only seven games, including a bagel set, to romp into the second week. Djokovic looked absolutely unstoppable at the start of the match and Kecmanovic was second-best in large swathes of the match.

The young Serb never looked like he could trouble his older compatriot and while he recouped a break of serve late in the third set, Djokovic had enough in his arsenal to win 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 and get his 35th consecutive win on Centre Court

In his press conference following his 24th straight win on grass, Djokovic said that he's careful about not contracting COVID-19 but doesn't overthink it and explained that his travel at SW19 this week entails moving between 'home' and Wimbledon.

"Before the tournament started I visited the city for a couple of days, but now I only go home from the club and I am with my family and team, only. I am not too worried about anything, and I do not think about if I am going to catch it, but it is, of course, being cautious is necessary after what we've been through the last two years," Djokovic said.

Djokovic contracted COVID-19 during the Adria tour two years ago and also reportedly contracted it late last year. Due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19, the Serb has had to miss out on several high-profile tournaments - including the Australian Open this year.

"It's good that they're open to some innovations" - Novak Djokovic on Wimbledon

Day Five: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic is one of the best players in the game, having won 20 Grand Slam titles, including six at Wimbledon.

The Serb is striving to win his fourth straight title at SW19 this fortnight. Having opened play on Centre Court in the last three editions, Djokovic is aware of Wimbledon being steeped in rich history and tradition.

It's the only Major where players have to wear all-white attire. While that rule is set to stay in place for the foreseeable future, Wimbledon is doing away with 'middle Sunday' seeing no action and 'manic Monday', when all fourth-round matches used to be held.

The grasscourt Major will hold round-of-16 matches on Sunday for the first time this year and Djokovic welcomed the winds of change blowing across the Wimbledon landscape.

"I'm glad Wimbledon has changed that rule and from now on we're going to play on this day. It's quite amazing how the rules are changing, despite being a very traditional event. It's good that they're open to some innovations," he said.

On Sunday, Novak Djokovic will take on Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven, who has made a dream run to the fourth round on his Grand Slam main-draw debut.

